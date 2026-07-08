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American Rhapsody with the Ohio Valley Symphony

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:23 PM PDT
American Rhapsody with the Ohio Valley Symphony
WVIR
/
APT
American Rhapsody with the Ohio Valley Symphony

Premieres Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with Apple Music and Spotify (not available to stream on KPBS+)

From the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio, "American Rhapsody with The Ohio Valley Symphony" is a one-hour concert that features music from the Roaring '20s.

Musicians arrive at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio for "American Rhapsody with The Ohio Valley Symphony" a one-hour concert that features music from the Roaring '20s.
Julia Snow
/
APT / WVIR
Musicians arrive at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio for "American Rhapsody with The Ohio Valley Symphony" a one-hour concert that features music from the Roaring '20s.

From George Gershwin and Duke Ellington to Irvin Berlin and Will Marion Cook, the program celebrates the music of this era as well as the 100th anniversary of the premiere of Gershwin's 1924 composition, "Rhapsody in Blue."

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Susan Brandeberry arrives in a green vintage car at "American Rhapsody with the Ohio Valley Symphony"
Julia Snow
/
APT / WVIR
Susan Brandeberry arrives in a green vintage car at "American Rhapsody with the Ohio Valley Symphony"

Presented by WVIR / APT

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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