Premieres Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with Apple Music and Spotify (not available to stream on KPBS+)

From the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio, "American Rhapsody with The Ohio Valley Symphony" is a one-hour concert that features music from the Roaring '20s.

Julia Snow / APT / WVIR Musicians arrive at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio for "American Rhapsody with The Ohio Valley Symphony" a one-hour concert that features music from the Roaring '20s.

From George Gershwin and Duke Ellington to Irvin Berlin and Will Marion Cook, the program celebrates the music of this era as well as the 100th anniversary of the premiere of Gershwin's 1924 composition, "Rhapsody in Blue."

Julia Snow / APT / WVIR Susan Brandeberry arrives in a green vintage car at "American Rhapsody with the Ohio Valley Symphony"

Presented by WVIR / APT