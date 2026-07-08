Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Andrea Chénier

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:20 PM PDT
Igor Golovatenko as Carlo Gérard in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
PBS
Igor Golovatenko as Carlo Gérard in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."

Watch Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV (No longer available to stream with KPBS+)

Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała as the virtuous poet who falls victim to the intrigue and violence of the French Revolution. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva stars as Chénier’s aristocratic lover, Maddalena di Coigny, with baritone Igor Golovatenko as Carlo Gérard. Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to lead Nicolas Joël’s staging.

Watch: Piotr Beczała in Andrea Chénier: “Come un bel dì di maggio”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Sonya Yoncheva as Maddalena, Piotr Beczała as Andrea Chénier, and Igor Golovatenko (far right) as Carlo Gérard in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Sonya Yoncheva as Maddalena, Piotr Beczała as Andrea Chénier, and Igor Golovatenko (far right) as Carlo Gérard in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."
Piotr Beczała as Andrea Chénier and Guriy Gurev as Roucher in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Piotr Beczała as Andrea Chénier and Guriy Gurev as Roucher in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News