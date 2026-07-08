GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Andrea Chénier

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Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała as the virtuous poet who falls victim to the intrigue and violence of the French Revolution. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva stars as Chénier’s aristocratic lover, Maddalena di Coigny, with baritone Igor Golovatenko as Carlo Gérard. Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to lead Nicolas Joël’s staging.

Watch: Piotr Beczała in Andrea Chénier: “Come un bel dì di maggio”

Karen Almond / Met Opera / Thirteen Sonya Yoncheva as Maddalena, Piotr Beczała as Andrea Chénier, and Igor Golovatenko (far right) as Carlo Gérard in Giordano's "Andrea Chénier."