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Burrowing Owls - A Love Story

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:13 PM PDT
A brood of burrowing owls emerge from the burrow.
© Reel Earth Films
/
APT
A brood of burrowing owls emerge from the burrow.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

David H. Johnson, a determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot.

Owl biologist, David H Johnson sets the stage to band a male burrowing owl
© Reel Earth Films
/
APT
Owl biologist, David H Johnson sets the stage to band a male burrowing owl
A determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot. As he continues to make new discoveries about the behavior of burrowing owls, a young family of owls faces the challenges of growing up wild.

As he continues to make new discoveries about the behavior of burrowing owls, a young family of owls faces the challenges of growing up wild.

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A bucket of burrowing owls before banding
© Reel Earth Films
/
APT
A bucket of burrowing owls before banding

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A young owlet dozes off in the evening sun
© Reel Earth Films
/
APT
A young owlet dozes off in the evening sun

Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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