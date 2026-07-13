Burrowing Owls - A Love Story

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David H. Johnson, a determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot.

© Reel Earth Films / APT Owl biologist, David H Johnson sets the stage to band a male burrowing owl

A determined biologist has single-handedly rescued a fragile population of burrowing owls in Eastern Oregon amidst the shadowy bunkers of a Cold War military depot. As he continues to make new discoveries about the behavior of burrowing owls, a young family of owls faces the challenges of growing up wild.

As he continues to make new discoveries about the behavior of burrowing owls, a young family of owls faces the challenges of growing up wild.

© Reel Earth Films / APT A bucket of burrowing owls before banding

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© Reel Earth Films / APT A young owlet dozes off in the evening sun

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