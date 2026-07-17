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As 'The Bear' wraps up, we listen back to an interview with Cousin Richie

By David Bianculli Ann Marie Baldonado
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:00 AM PDT

Critic David Bianculli says The Bear concludes its run with a beautiful final episode. And we listen back to a 2025 interview with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays an abrasive and ornery cook/maître d'.

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David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
Ann Marie Baldonado
Ann Marie Baldonado is an interview contributor and long-time producer at Fresh Air with Terry Gross. She is currently Fresh Air's Director of Talent Development. She got her start in radio in 1997 as a production assistant at WHYY and joined Fresh Air in 1998. For over 20 years, she has focused on the show's TV and film interviews. She became a contributing interviewer in 2015, talking with comedians, actors, directors and musicians like Ali Wong, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho and Jeff Tweedy. In 2020, Baldonado hosted the limited-run podcast Parent Trapped, about the struggles of parenting during the pandemic. She talked to Julie Andrews about encouraging creativity in your kids, and comedian W. Kamau Bell about what to watch with them.

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