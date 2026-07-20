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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:28 PM PDT
Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Hopi kilt & Katsinas, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Hopi kilt & Katsinas, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Watch Monday, July 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Holy smokes! A new episode of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW premieres Mon, March 24 at 8/7c PM on ‪@PBS‬, the PBS app, and right here on YouTube. Watch a sneak peek of "Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1" now with Allan Katz's appraisal of a Joseph Yoakum drawing, ca. 1965.

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Ken Famer (right) appraises a Cann & Dunn coin silver tea service, ca. 1856, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ken Famer (right) appraises a Cann & Dunn coin silver tea service, ca. 1856, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Discover delightful treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms including a 1954 Marilyn Monroe military defense ID photo, a Panama hat, ca. 1970 and an Andy Warhol Golden Shoe collage. Which is valued at $125,000 to $150,000?

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Paul Winicki (right) appraises an Elgin pocket watch and double chain, ca. 1923, in Littleton, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Paul Winicki (right) appraises an Elgin pocket watch and double chain, ca. 1923, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Ken Gloss (left) appraises 1810 and 1889 Pike’s Explorations books, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ken Gloss (left) appraises 1810 and 1889 Pike’s Explorations books, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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