Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Watch Monday, July 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Holy smokes! A new episode of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW premieres Mon, March 24 at 8/7c PM on ‪@PBS‬, the PBS app, and right here on YouTube. Watch a sneak peek of "Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1" now with Allan Katz's appraisal of a Joseph Yoakum drawing, ca. 1965.

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Ken Famer (right) appraises a Cann & Dunn coin silver tea service, ca. 1856, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Discover delightful treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms including a 1954 Marilyn Monroe military defense ID photo, a Panama hat, ca. 1970 and an Andy Warhol Golden Shoe collage. Which is valued at $125,000 to $150,000?

Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Paul Winicki (right) appraises an Elgin pocket watch and double chain, ca. 1923, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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