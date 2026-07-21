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Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:17 AM PDT
The Bronx is a community where new urban environmentalists have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice.
American Public Television
The Bronx is a community where new urban environmentalists have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

The Bronx is a community where new urban environmentalists have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice.

Bronx River Greenway
American Public Television
Bronx River Greenway

In the mix of this activism is Sustainable South Bronx, a green-collar jobs training program that looks at not only how one “greens” urban communities, but also the people within that community. The "Greening of The Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale" follows trainees and team leaders in Sustainable South Bronx (SSBx) as they work to create a better neighborhood and livable, thriving community space.

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The Bronx is a community where new urban environmentalists have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice.

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"Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale" title graphic
American Public Television
"Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale" title graphic

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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