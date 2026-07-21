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The Bronx is a community where new urban environmentalists have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice.

American Public Television Bronx River Greenway

In the mix of this activism is Sustainable South Bronx, a green-collar jobs training program that looks at not only how one “greens” urban communities, but also the people within that community. The "Greening of The Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale" follows trainees and team leaders in Sustainable South Bronx (SSBx) as they work to create a better neighborhood and livable, thriving community space.

Your web browser is not supported The Bronx is a community where new urban environmentalists have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice.

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