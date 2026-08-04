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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Lebanon's Moment of Truth

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:26 AM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app).

This week's guest: Kim Ghattas, contributing writer for the Financial Times and author of "Black Wave." The impacts of the Iran war aren't just being felt in Tehran, but also hundreds of miles away in Lebanon. Ghattas joins Ian Bremmer to discuss Hezbollah's future, Israeli-Lebanese negotiations, and whether Lebanon can finally break free from decades of regional conflict.

Listen to the podcast: Lebanon's best chance for peace, with Kim Ghattas

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The impacts of the Iran war aren’t just being felt in Tehran, but also hundreds of miles away in Lebanon. Kim Ghattas joins Ian Bremmer to discuss Hezbollah's future, Israeli-Lebanese negotiations, and whether Lebanon can finally break free from decades of regional conflict.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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