GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Lebanon's Moment of Truth

Watch Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app).

This week's guest: Kim Ghattas, contributing writer for the Financial Times and author of "Black Wave." The impacts of the Iran war aren't just being felt in Tehran, but also hundreds of miles away in Lebanon. Ghattas joins Ian Bremmer to discuss Hezbollah's future, Israeli-Lebanese negotiations, and whether Lebanon can finally break free from decades of regional conflict.

Listen to the podcast: Lebanon's best chance for peace, with Kim Ghattas

The impacts of the Iran war aren’t just being felt in Tehran, but also hundreds of miles away in Lebanon. Kim Ghattas joins Ian Bremmer to discuss Hezbollah's future, Israeli-Lebanese negotiations, and whether Lebanon can finally break free from decades of regional conflict.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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