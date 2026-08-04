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LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: KT Tunstall

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:50 AM PDT
LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: Reprise| KT Tunstall
WNET
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APT
LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: Reprise| KT Tunstall 

Watch Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube

Under the sculpted, neo-Renaissance ceiling of the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan, KT Tunstall performed before an intimate Artists Den audience, revisiting her hits and giving a sneak peek of her sophomore album, "Drastic Fantastic," a follow-up to the massively successful "Eye to the Telescope." Tunstall’s dynamic sound found full expression with a five-piece band, filling the ornate, colorful ballroom with equally lavish music.

Under the sculpted, neo-Renaissance ceiling of the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan, KT Tunstall performed before an intimate Artists Den audience, revisiting her hits and giving a sneak peek of her sophomore album, Drastic Fantastic, a follow-up to the massively successful Eye to the Telescope. Tunstall’s dynamic sound found full expression with a five-piece band, filling the ornate, colorful ballroom with equally lavish music. www.artistsden.com/kttunstall

EPISODE SONG LIST:

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  • Little Favours
  • Another Place to Fall
  • Under the Weather
  • Universe & U
  • Black Horse and The Cherry Tree
  • Silent Sea
  • Ashes
  • Hold On
  • Miniature Disasters
  • Saving My Face
  • Hopeless
  • Stoppin’ the Love
  • Suddenly I See
LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: KT Tunstall
WNET
/
APT
LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: KT Tunstall

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE is a special presentation celebrating 20 years of Artists Den Productions from some of the series' most beloved artists. This premiere broadcast features Patty Griffin, Ben Harper,The Swell Season, Raphael Saadiq Aimee Mann & KT Tunstall, bringing their iconic performances to audiences once again. Live from the Artists Den creatively connects music fans with extraordinary artists performing in non-traditional, often historic and architecturally significant settings. These dream concerts are timeless and their iconic format are a signature hallmark of this critically acclaimed series.

Presented by WNET. Distributed by APT

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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