Watch Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube

Under the sculpted, neo-Renaissance ceiling of the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan, KT Tunstall performed before an intimate Artists Den audience, revisiting her hits and giving a sneak peek of her sophomore album, "Drastic Fantastic," a follow-up to the massively successful "Eye to the Telescope." Tunstall’s dynamic sound found full expression with a five-piece band, filling the ornate, colorful ballroom with equally lavish music.

Under the sculpted, neo-Renaissance ceiling of the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan, KT Tunstall performed before an intimate Artists Den audience, revisiting her hits and giving a sneak peek of her sophomore album, Drastic Fantastic, a follow-up to the massively successful Eye to the Telescope. Tunstall’s dynamic sound found full expression with a five-piece band, filling the ornate, colorful ballroom with equally lavish music. www.artistsden.com/kttunstall

EPISODE SONG LIST:



Little Favours

Another Place to Fall

Under the Weather

Universe & U

Black Horse and The Cherry Tree

Silent Sea

Ashes

Hold On

Miniature Disasters

Saving My Face

Hopeless

Stoppin’ the Love

Suddenly I See

WNET / APT LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: KT Tunstall

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE is a special presentation celebrating 20 years of Artists Den Productions from some of the series' most beloved artists. This premiere broadcast features Patty Griffin, Ben Harper,The Swell Season, Raphael Saadiq Aimee Mann & KT Tunstall, bringing their iconic performances to audiences once again. Live from the Artists Den creatively connects music fans with extraordinary artists performing in non-traditional, often historic and architecturally significant settings. These dream concerts are timeless and their iconic format are a signature hallmark of this critically acclaimed series.

Presented by WNET. Distributed by APT