Premieres Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Known as "The Queen of Country"

Reba McEntire headlines a special night of music from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Featuring some of Reba’s biggest hits like “Turn On The Radio,” "Can't Even Get The Blues," "Going Out Like That" and “Fancy,” this concert was the final night of the Reba: Live In Concert tour which visited over 50 cities throughout 2022 and 2023.

White Light International Media Ltd / APT Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden

This concert, filmed on April 15, 2023 marked Reba’s first-time headlining the iconic New York City venue. Special appearance by Terri Clark who joins Reba for a Linda Ronstadt medley.

Reba McEntire headlines a special night of music from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Featuring some of Reba’s biggest hits like “Turn On The Radio”, "Can't Even Get The Blues", "Going Out Like That" and “Fancy”, this concert was the final night of the Reba: Live In Concert tour which visited over 50 cities throughout 2022 and 2023. This concert, filmed on April 15, 2023 marked Reba’s first-time headlining the iconic New York City venue. Special appearance by Terri Clark who joins Reba for a Linda Ronstadt medley.

Reba McEntire is on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: White Light International Media Ltd. Distributed by American Public Television