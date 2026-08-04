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Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 4, 2026 at 12:40 PM PDT
Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden
White Light International Media Ltd
/
APT
Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden

Premieres Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Known as "The Queen of Country"

Reba McEntire headlines a special night of music from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Featuring some of Reba’s biggest hits like “Turn On The Radio,” "Can't Even Get The Blues," "Going Out Like That" and “Fancy,” this concert was the final night of the Reba: Live In Concert tour which visited over 50 cities throughout 2022 and 2023.

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Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden
White Light International Media Ltd
/
APT
Reba McEntire Live from Madison Square Garden

This concert, filmed on April 15, 2023 marked Reba’s first-time headlining the iconic New York City venue. Special appearance by Terri Clark who joins Reba for a Linda Ronstadt medley.

Reba McEntire headlines a special night of music from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Featuring some of Reba’s biggest hits like “Turn On The Radio”, "Can't Even Get The Blues", "Going Out Like That" and “Fancy”, this concert was the final night of the Reba: Live In Concert tour which visited over 50 cities throughout 2022 and 2023. This concert, filmed on April 15, 2023 marked Reba’s first-time headlining the iconic New York City venue. Special appearance by Terri Clark who joins Reba for a Linda Ronstadt medley.

Reba McEntire is on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: White Light International Media Ltd. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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