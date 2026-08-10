Robert Duvall: Star of the Silver Screen

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

This documentary looks back at the remarkable career of Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall (1931-2026). Clips are shown from his most well-known productions, including the films "The Godfather," "The Great Santini," "Tender Mercies," and the television miniseries "Lonesome Dove."

This documentary looks back at the remarkable career of Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall (1931-2026). Clips are shown from his most well-known productions, including the films "The Godfather," "The Great Santini," "Tender Mercies," and the television miniseries "Lonesome Dove."

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Credit: Distributed by American Public Television