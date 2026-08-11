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In "Rick Steves Iceland," travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland's majestic landscapes and hardy culture.

Travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland's majestic landscapes and hardy culture.

In Reykjavík, a world capital with a small-town feel, Rick tours the endearing sights, browses for sweaters, tastes fermented shark, learns Icelandic insights with a local, and then finally takes a dip in a thermal swimming pool.

RICK STEVES’ EUROPE / APT Rick Steves at Ingólfstorg in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The journey leads through a world of glaciers and fjords to the geothermal hotspot of Lake Måvatn, before concluding with a spin around scenic Snæfellsnes Peninsula.

Rick Steves’ Europe / APT Leifur Eiríksson statue and Hallgrímskirkja church in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Along the way, Rick visits a few slice-of-Icelandic-life museums, sod-roofed settlements, steaming volcanoes, and even goes whale watching.

RICK STEVES’ EUROPE / APT Rick Steves and crew in the Westman Islands, off Iceland's South Coast.

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Distributed by American Public Television