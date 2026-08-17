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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Shelburne Museum - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT
Travis Landry (right) appraises a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
GBH News
Travis Landry (right) appraises a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 pm. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Watch Philip Weiss appraise a John F. Kennedy briefcase, ca. 1950, in "Shelburne Museum, Hour 1."

Get wowed by shocking finds from Shelburne Museum, including a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed-media art, ca. 1934 and a Raymond Yard platinum & diamond Ring, ca. 1940. Guess the find that's up to $100,000!

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Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed media art ca. 1934, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
GBH News
Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed media art ca. 1934, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Lark Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese Late Ming Dynasty Buddha bronze, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
GBH News
Lark Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese Late Ming Dynasty Buddha bronze, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Linda Dyer (right) apprises an Apache Oila, ca. 1895, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Linda Dyer (right) apprises an Apache Oila, ca. 1895, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram #antiquesroadshow

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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