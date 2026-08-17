ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Shelburne Museum - Hour 1

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 pm. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Watch Philip Weiss appraise a John F. Kennedy briefcase, ca. 1950, in "Shelburne Museum, Hour 1."

Get wowed by shocking finds from Shelburne Museum, including a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed-media art, ca. 1934 and a Raymond Yard platinum & diamond Ring, ca. 1940. Guess the find that's up to $100,000!

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / GBH News Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed media art ca. 1934, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

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Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / GBH News Lark Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese Late Ming Dynasty Buddha bronze, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Linda Dyer (right) apprises an Apache Oila, ca. 1895, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

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