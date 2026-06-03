CROSSING SOUTH: Smoothies & Rosarito History

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Meet Robert Schmidt, a retired American police officer who now runs a healthy smoothie shop in Rosarito. He also trains schools across the U.S. on safety and emergency preparedness. Later, we visit historian Juvenal Arias, who shares fascinating stories about Rosarito's past and his own unique connection to the Rosarito Beach Hotel.

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