POV: Delikado
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
Palawan is a tropical island paradise and one of Asia's tourist hotspots. But for a tiny network of environmental crusaders struggling to protect its spectacular forests and seas, it is a battlefield. "Delikado" follows three land defenders as they brave violence, death threats, and murder while trying to stop politicians and businessmen from destroying the Philippines’ last ecological frontier.
"Delikado" also offers a unique exposé of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” in the Philippines, which has claimed thousands of lives – showing it chiefly as a tool for Duterte and his allies to control the levers of economic and political power. These machinations will have an influence on voters in the next elections in the Philippines (set for May 9th), both at a national level and in Palawan.
“A land defender is killed every two days around the world as they strive to protect their local environments from being destroyed by politicians and powerful business figures. In 'Delikado,' we show the inspirational battles of three land defenders trying to stop an island paradise in the Philippines from being plundered. I can’t imagine better partners and platforms than POV and PBS to bring the incredible stories of Delikado’s subjects – Bobby, Tata and Nieves – into homes across America.” said director Karl Malakunas.
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Credits: A Thoughtful Robot, Narravi Films, ITVS, and American Documentary | POV co-production in association with Naked Edge Films and Felt Films. Karl Malakunas is the director. The producers are Malakunas, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Michael Collins, and Marty Syjuco. Collins and Syjuco’s previous projects premiered on POV, including Emmy-nominated "Give Up Tomorrow" and "Almost Sunrise." Executive Producers include Daniel J. Chalfen and Laura Nix as well as Sally Jo Fifer for ITVS, and Erika Dilday and Chris White for American Documentary | POV. The deal was negotiated by Chris White and Erika Dilday for American Documentary | POV and Isaac Hager, Focus Media Law Group, for the filmmaking team.