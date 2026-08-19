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Discovering Judi Dench

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:40 PM PDT
(Dame) Judi Dench. Quantum Of Solace - 2008 Director: Marc Forster MGM/Columbia/EON UK Scene Still James Bond Action/Adventure
MGM/Columbia/EON/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886228bs)
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REX/Shutterstock
(Dame) Judi Dench. Quantum Of Solace - 2008 Director: Marc Forster MGM/Columbia/EON UK Scene Still James Bond Action/Adventure

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The biography looks at the remarkable on-screen cinematic career of Dame Judi Dench. She has been a prominent figure in British culture for decades, with an extraordinary and varied film career that earned her both Academy and BAFTA Awards.

The film highlights some of her most memorable roles in several beloved films, including "Mrs. Brown," "Philomena," "Tea with Mussolini," "Chocolat," "Iris," "Pride and Prejudice," "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," "Victoria & Abdul" and her iconic stint as M in multiple James Bond films.

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A biography that looks at the remarkable on-screen cinematic career of Dame Judi Dench, one of the most prominent figures in British culture for decades.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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