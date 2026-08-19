Discovering Judi Dench

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The biography looks at the remarkable on-screen cinematic career of Dame Judi Dench. She has been a prominent figure in British culture for decades, with an extraordinary and varied film career that earned her both Academy and BAFTA Awards.

The film highlights some of her most memorable roles in several beloved films, including "Mrs. Brown," "Philomena," "Tea with Mussolini," "Chocolat," "Iris," "Pride and Prejudice," "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," "Victoria & Abdul" and her iconic stint as M in multiple James Bond films.

A biography that looks at the remarkable on-screen cinematic career of Dame Judi Dench, one of the most prominent figures in British culture for decades.

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