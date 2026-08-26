HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Exploring Presidio Hill

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV.

Some call the Royal Presidio "San Diego's Lost City" or the "Machu Picchu of San Diego" because of its remarkable history. Few know Presidio Hill, near Old Town, is where the First People of the Kumeyaay Nation encounter the Spanish in 1769, it's also where the first California mission and the Royal Presidio were built.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.