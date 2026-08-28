LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: The Charities

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

The Charities are lifelong friends that have grown into a Central California based band inspired by 70s soul, R&B, funk and pop. Featuring songs, "Angel Eyes," "Movin? One," "Bring Your Love," "Funk Upon a Time" and more.

Full Song List:



1. "Angel Eyes"

2. "Can’t Own Love"

3. "Get Back Don’t Stop"

4. "Movin’ On"

5. "Comin’ Right Back"

6. "Call for You"

7. "Bring You Love"

8. "It’s Not Our Time"

9. "The Plug"

10. "Mistakes"

11. "Sugar Sweet"

12. "Do the Right Thing"

13. "Funk Upon a Time"



"Bring Your Love" recorded and produced by Anthony Masino at Penrose studio. Video Directed & Edited by Jo Anna Edmison. Additional Filming by Mia Polcyn and Kelli Johnson

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THE BELLY UP:

2024 marked the 50th anniversary of The Belly Up in Solana Beach and KPBS is excited to present a brand-new season of concerts recorded live at the club. LIVE AT THE BELLY UP Season 9 launches with five new episodes featuring all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home. This season we feature Jack Tempchin, Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe, Aviator Stash, The Charities, and Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, who all showcase a wide variety of musical styles from Americana to Rock, Soul, Salsa and more.

About the Venue: San Diego has long been known as a hotbed of great musical talent. What's more, San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great local bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

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About Production Team: A co-production between The Belly Up and Tim Powell. The Belly Up opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1974 with only a couple of mics and no stage. Over the years it became a frequent stop for legends like John Lee Hooker, Etta James, and BB King. Tim Powell is an internationally recognized, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, and professor at the SDSU School of Television Theatre and Film. He produces the concert series LIVE AT THE BELLY UP working with his advanced students as his crew.