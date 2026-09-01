Here's how far fans traveled — and what they spent — for Harry Styles' New York City residency

It's official: Madison Square Garden is Harry's house until further notice. From now until Oct. 31, Harry Styles is performing a 30-night residency at the iconic New York City venue.

Earlier this year, the English pop star announced that he'd be embarking on a different kind of tour to promote the release of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Instead of playing individual shows in dozens of cities across the world, Styles opted for multiple-night runs in just seven cities, officially titled the Together, Together tour.

At a time when both touring costs and concert ticket prices keep climbing, Styles' decision to play residency-style shows was met with mixed reactions. Some fans expressed frustration online at having to bear the cost of travel, lodging and ticket prices; others defended the choice, noting that it's less demanding on Styles, his band and crew. The New York City dates — his only planned performances in the United States this year and the longest stop of the tour — quickly sold out.

During opening week of the residency, the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden became overrun with sequined outfits (a nod to the album's disco motifs), blazers and ties (a reference to Styles' current preference for business casual silhouettes) and bright red running shorts (a wink at one of Styles' recent music videos and his foray into marathon running). Fans in attendance included dad and daughter duos on cross-country trips, long distance best friends using the residency as a chance to get together (no pun intended) and tri-state area residents thrilled to see their favorite pop star take over their local basketball arena.

NPR talked to fans outside the venue about what it took to attend the residency.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, NPR: How long have you been listening to Harry Styles?

Lilly Roush, 18 years old, lives in Claymont, Delaware: Since I was a little girl. I've been listening to him since forever.

Bailey Harrison, 19 years old, lives in Salt Lake City: Since 2021.

Abigail Prudhomme, 27 years old, lives in New York: Since I was 12. Sixth or seventh grade.

Karina Isley, 52 years old, lives in Colorado: For like 10 years.

Kelsey Walker, 25 years old, lives in Orange County, California: Longer than I can remember.

Alecza Loanzon, 30 years old, lives in Toronto: I go way back to The X Factor days of One Direction, and I've followed Harry Styles ever since then.

Christian Montone, 53 years old, lives in New Jersey: I actually came to Harry Styles with this album. The song "Dance No More" grabbed me. I saw a clip of it on Instagram, and I went back through his catalogue as a result of it.

How much was your concert ticket for tonight?

Lindsey Husband, 45 years old, lives in San Francisco: Tonight was our resale [ticket] night — a lot of money. Way too much money.

Lisa Bonenberger, 56 years old, lives in Las Vegas: They were like $1,200 each.

Roush: It was $450.

Prudhomme: Tonight it was zero dollars because my coworker was like, "I have a ticket for tonight, if you want to come." But I did pay for a ticket for [the show on 9/11], and that was $300.

Isley: I'm here today and tomorrow, I'm doing two days. So about $350 each day.

Walker: They were a gift, so I don't really have an answer for that.

Montone: $408.

Between travel, lodging, tickets, what would be a rough estimate of the price tag for the trip?

Bonenberger: We're staying at the Ace Hotel. I got United miles for my ticket. We're eating kind of cheap. [So about] $3,000.

Roush: Maybe like $600.

Isley: About $4,000.

Walker: I feel like we were able to do it pretty well. Excluding concert tickets, I don't think our hotel was very expensive. We're only here for three nights. I'd say $2,000-$3,000 [for both of us].

Loanzon: I would say it was about $1200. I got in this morning and I leave tomorrow morning — quick in and out of New York, just to see Harry Styles.

What do you think about his decision to do a residency in New York City instead of a regular tour around the country?

Husband: I think it's really cool because his bandmates have started families. I think it's less taxing for everybody involved in the production to have a residency, but I also feel like it would be a lot of pressure because you know a lot of people are traveling to see you.

Bonenberger: He's taking care of himself. Last tour, I was in line with my daughter at Inglewood [when they announced] he was sick. I think he's taking initiative to keep himself healthy and happy — and his team — so he can put on a great show.

Russ Harrison, 50 years old, brought his daughter from Salt Lake City: I think it's genius on his part. If I was him, I'd be like, "This is awesome." But I think it's kind of tough for fans.

Loanzon: I respect it. I think it shows the dedication of a lot of the fans. No matter where you are, no matter who you are, you're willing to come see the one person you've grown up with.

Montone: I think what's great about that is he allows people enough time to get here if they want to. I understand the costs of touring and travel, even if you're a triple A act, are really high. You can probably keep the concert tickets cheaper if you stay in one place. I think it's good for New York. People come to New York to see Broadway shows, why not come to see Harry?

What are you most excited to see?

Husband: I'm just excited to dance with everybody and make new friends and be in community together. It's a feeling I've never had at any other concert.

Prudhomme: To see Harry. To see all of his fans together. I don't think I've been around Harry Styles fans, One Direction fans, in a really long time, so I'm excited to be around the energy… Harry's all about love and kindness, and I think that's what everyone here is about. I've been saying they're like my sisters in sequins.

Loanzon: I'm so excited to see him. The last time I saw him was in 2022 in London, which was his hometown show. It's been years. I'm pretty sure he put "Kiwi" on the setlist, which is one of the most anticipated songs that people have been waiting on since his comeback, so I'm very excited to hear that.

Montone: I'm most excited to see the next generation of pop music fans. I have been loving pop music since I was a very small child, starting with ABBA and the Bee Gees, and this is in that lineage. So to see him carry the mantle forward and to see a generation of young people engage in that, that's what I'm here for.



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