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PACIFIC HEARTBEAT: Island Cowgirls

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 1, 2026 at 3:49 PM PDT
"Island Cowgirls" highlights two Hawaiian cowgirls (paniolo) who have dedicated their lives to caring for their family ranches.
American Public Television
"Island Cowgirls" highlights two Hawaiian cowgirls (paniolo) who have dedicated their lives to caring for their family ranches.

Watch Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not available in the KPBS+ app)

PACIFIC HEARTBEAT "Island Cowgirls" highlights two Hawaiian cowgirls (paniolo) who have dedicated their lives to caring for their family ranches. On the northwest side of Hawai'i island, as La'I Bertlemann prepares to graduate from highschool, she must make a difficult decision whether to stay home in Hawai'i and continue her family tradition of land stewardship or leave. Meanwhile, on the south side, Lani Cran Petrie is at a crossroads as she continues to plan for the future of her ranch while faced with the uncertainty of the state-held lease of the land expiring soon

On the northwest side of Hawai‘i island, as La‘i Bertlemann prepares to graduate from high school, she must make a difficult decision whether to stay home and continue her family tradition of land stewardship or leave. On the south side, Lani Cran Petrie is at a crossroads as she continues to plan for the future of her ranch while faced with the uncertainty of the lease of the land expiring soon.
Dive into the vibrant tapestry of Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist, featuring viewer favorites from previous seasons of Pacific Heartbeat. Each episode offers an authentic glimpse into the experiences of Pacific Islanders, with a special focus on the integral role of family in these rich and diverse communities.

A film by: Liz Barney and Alison Week. PACIFIC HEARTBEAT is an anthology series that provides viewers a glimpse of the real Pacific—its people, cultures, languages, music, and contemporary issues. The series features an array of films that will draw viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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