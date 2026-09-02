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Rudolfo Anaya: The Magic of Words

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:02 PM PDT
Rudolfo Anaya
Producer Ellis Film, LLC
/
NETA
Rudolfo Anaya

Watch Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with YouTube (not in the KPBS+ app)

Rudolfo Anaya was the first Hispanic American writer to achieve major publishing success with his landmark novel, "Bless Me, Ultima," in print since 1972. Recipient of the National Medal for the Arts, Anaya has demonstrated a lifelong determination to persevere - through poverty, catastrophic injury and an almost insurmountable artistic struggle to publish - and in the end, succeed. "Rudolfo Anaya: The Magic Of Words," is a vital reference to the authentic culture of Hispanic New Mexico. And while the wellspring of Anaya's stories is New Mexico, his insight is invaluable to understand the quest by all Hispanic Americans for cultural identity, recognition and respect.

Rudolfo Anaya was the first Hispanic American writer to achieve major publishing success with his landmark novel, Bless Me, Ultima, in print since 1972. Recipient of the National Medal for the Arts, Anaya has demonstrated a lifelong determination to persevere - through poverty, catastrophic injury and an almost insurmountable artistic struggle to publish - and in the end, succeed.

Credit: Ellis Film, LLC

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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