CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Eggs Around The World
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
We go around the world in search of smarter ways to cook eggs, starting with Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt.
Then, we showcase eggs as a topping for soups and salads with recipes for Wok-Fried Eggs and Soy Sauce Eggs.
Finally, we encounter a recipe for deconstructed fried rice in Hong Kong, Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice, that employs cornstarch to transform the texture of eggs.
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.
You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.