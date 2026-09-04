CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Eggs Around The World

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We go around the world in search of smarter ways to cook eggs, starting with Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION / APT Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt

Then, we showcase eggs as a topping for soups and salads with recipes for Wok-Fried Eggs and Soy Sauce Eggs.

American Public Television / APT Soy Sauce Eggs

Finally, we encounter a recipe for deconstructed fried rice in Hong Kong, Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice, that employs cornstarch to transform the texture of eggs.

APT Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice

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