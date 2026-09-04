Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Eggs Around The World

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:32 PM PDT
Eggs Around The World
Connie Miller of Studio Atticus
/
American Public Television
Eggs Around The World

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

We go around the world in search of smarter ways to cook eggs, starting with Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt.

Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION
/
APT
Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt

Then, we showcase eggs as a topping for soups and salads with recipes for Wok-Fried Eggs and Soy Sauce Eggs.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Soy Sauce Eggs
American Public Television
/
APT
Soy Sauce Eggs

Finally, we encounter a recipe for deconstructed fried rice in Hong Kong, Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice, that employs cornstarch to transform the texture of eggs.

Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice
APT
Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Fried eggs
APT
Fried eggs

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News