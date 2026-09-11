Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SURVIVING 9/11: Where We Stand

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 11, 2026 at 1:21 PM PDT
SURVIVING 9/11: Where We Stand
4th Street Media
/
NETA
SURVIVING 9/11: Where We Stand

Stream now with KPBS+ / Youtube

Ten survivors of 9/11 reflect on the lasting effects of that day and share how, more than two decades later, they continue to find resilience and hope.

William Raff escaped from his office on the 82nd floor of the World Trade Center South Tower just minutes before United Flight 175 struck that very floor.

William Raff
4th Street Media
/
NETA
William Raff

Jack Delaney, director of Emergency Medical Services for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, mobilized emergency response efforts from the ground.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Jesse Matuza’s father, Walter, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 92nd floor of the North Tower.

Jesse Matuza
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Jesse Matuza

Ann Van Hine’s husband, firefighter Bruce Van Hine, responded to the call.

Ann Van Hine
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Ann Van Hine

Paramedic Gary Smiley of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) miraculously survived the collapse — found two hours later just 70 feet from where the towers stood.

Gary Smiley
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Gary Smiley

David Donovan made it out from the 87th floor of the North Tower.

David Donovan
4th Street Media
/
NETA
David Donovan

Wendy Lanski was at work on the 23rd floor of the North Tower.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Wendy Lanski
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Wendy Lanski

Jeanette Gutierrez watched it all unfold from her office across the street.

Jeanette Gutierrez
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Jeanette Gutierrez

Officer Mark Restivo had just been assigned to the 7th Precinct in Lower Manhattan.

Mark Restivo
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Mark Restivo

Damian Eckstein was commuting to his job on Wall Street.

Damian Eckstein
4th Street Media
/
NETA
Damian Eckstein

Through the powerful, intimate voices of survivors, first responders and a new generation shaped by that day’s legacy, "Surviving 9/11: Where We Stand" explores how trauma, resilience and memory continue to shape our individual and collective identities.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credit: Producer 4th Street Media / 2025

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News