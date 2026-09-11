Stream now with KPBS+ / Youtube

Ten survivors of 9/11 reflect on the lasting effects of that day and share how, more than two decades later, they continue to find resilience and hope.

William Raff escaped from his office on the 82nd floor of the World Trade Center South Tower just minutes before United Flight 175 struck that very floor.

4th Street Media / NETA William Raff

Jack Delaney, director of Emergency Medical Services for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, mobilized emergency response efforts from the ground.

Jesse Matuza’s father, Walter, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 92nd floor of the North Tower.

4th Street Media / NETA Jesse Matuza

Ann Van Hine’s husband, firefighter Bruce Van Hine, responded to the call.

4th Street Media / NETA Ann Van Hine

Paramedic Gary Smiley of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) miraculously survived the collapse — found two hours later just 70 feet from where the towers stood.

4th Street Media / NETA Gary Smiley

David Donovan made it out from the 87th floor of the North Tower.

4th Street Media / NETA David Donovan

Wendy Lanski was at work on the 23rd floor of the North Tower.

4th Street Media / NETA Wendy Lanski

Jeanette Gutierrez watched it all unfold from her office across the street.

4th Street Media / NETA Jeanette Gutierrez

Officer Mark Restivo had just been assigned to the 7th Precinct in Lower Manhattan.

4th Street Media / NETA Mark Restivo

Damian Eckstein was commuting to his job on Wall Street.

4th Street Media / NETA Damian Eckstein

Through the powerful, intimate voices of survivors, first responders and a new generation shaped by that day’s legacy, "Surviving 9/11: Where We Stand" explores how trauma, resilience and memory continue to shape our individual and collective identities.

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Credit: Producer 4th Street Media / 2025