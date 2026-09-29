Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 11 at Midnight on KPBS TV

Three-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo returns to the ACL stage with her fearless songwriting and arena-sized performance. The multi-platinum superstar performs highlights from her chart-topping album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Photo by Scott Newton, courtesy Austin City Limits/Austin PBS / PBS Olivia Rodrigo performs at Austin City Limits.

Olivia Rodrigo setlist:

"brutal"

"happier"

"jealousy, jealousy"

"drivers license"

"traitor"

"favorite crime"

"enough for you"

"good 4 u"

Photo by Scott Newton, courtesy Austin City Limits/Austin PBS / PBS Olivia Rodrigo performs at Austin City Limits.

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