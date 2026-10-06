WORK IT OUT WOMBATS: Hanukkah and the Snowy Day / The Fishmans’ Menorah

"Hanukkah and the Snowy Day" / "The Fishmans’ Menorah" Premieres Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 at 9 a.m. on PBS KIDS

Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

GBH Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

Full Schedule:

Monday, November 23 at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS

Monday, November 23 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Tuesday, November 24 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS

Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 am on KPBS

Friday, November 27 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS

Saturday, November 28 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS

Visit: https://pbskids.org/wombats for games, podcasts and games