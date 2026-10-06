Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

WORK IT OUT WOMBATS: Hanukkah and the Snowy Day / The Fishmans’ Menorah

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:52 PM PDT
Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.
GBH
Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

"Hanukkah and the Snowy Day" / "The Fishmans’ Menorah" Premieres Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 at 9 a.m. on PBS KIDS

 Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.
GBH
Inspired by Hanukkah, Zeke decides to keep track of how long his box-full-of-snow lasts / Mr. E fashions the Fishmans a waterproof Menorah, the Wombats make a tiny dreidel, and the Treeborhood gathers to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

Full Schedule:
Monday, November 23 at 9:00 am on PBSKIDS
Monday, November 23 at 11:00 am on KPBS
Tuesday, November 24 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS
Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 am on KPBS
Friday, November 27 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS
Saturday, November 28 at 9:30 am on PBSKIDS

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Visit: https://pbskids.org/wombats for games, podcasts and games

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News