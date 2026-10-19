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In jazz, the music lives on through those who pass it down, one player, one lesson, one late-night jam session at a time. Gilbert Castellanos, San Diego’s trumpet virtuoso is part of that living tradition. With the founding of the Young Lions Jazz Conservatory, he’s created more than a school; he’s built a bridge between generations, where young musicians learn to carry the torch of jazz forward.

In jazz, the music lives on through those who pass it down, one player, one lesson, one late-night jam session at a time. Gilbert Castellanos, San Diego’s trumpet virtuoso is part of that living tradition. With the founding of the Young Lions Jazz Conservatory, he’s created more than a school; he’s built a bridge between generations, where young musicians learn to carry the torch of jazz forward.

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Credit: Mark Abbott, a native San Diegan and lifelong musician, is an Emmy-nominated independent filmmaker with a passion for storytelling and music with a 30-year legacy of inspiring the next generation of creators.