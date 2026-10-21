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Jamie Lee Curtis: Hollywood Call of Freedom

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:33 PM PDT
"Jamie Lee Curtis: Hollywood Call of Freedom"
PBS
"Jamie Lee Curtis: Hollywood Call of Freedom"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Explore the life of Jamie Lee Curtis, an influential, trailblazing actress who continues to challenge stereotypes and proves that every role she plays can connect with audiences. This biography features moments from "Halloween," "Trading Places," "Perfect," "Blue Steel," "A Fish Called Wanda," "True Lies," "Freaky Friday," "Christmas with the Kranks," and "Knives Out."

Watch on Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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