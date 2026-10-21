"Jamie Lee Curtis: Hollywood Call of Freedom"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Explore the life of Jamie Lee Curtis, an influential, trailblazing actress who continues to challenge stereotypes and proves that every role she plays can connect with audiences. This biography features moments from "Halloween," "Trading Places," "Perfect," "Blue Steel," "A Fish Called Wanda," "True Lies," "Freaky Friday," "Christmas with the Kranks," and "Knives Out."

Watch on Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

