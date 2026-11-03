Rohna Classified

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A WWII transport ship equipped with non-functioning lifeboats and inadequate lifebelts was sunk by one of the first radio-guided missiles ever used in war. 1,015 U.S. soldiers were killed in the attack that remains the greatest loss of life at sea in the history of any U.S. war.

It remains the deadliest sea disaster by enemy action in the history of US War. Hitler’s secret weapon attack was erased from history along with 1015 soldiers killed by the first radio-guided missile ever launched against the US. The War Department declared the Rohna attack classified indefinitely, ordering all survivors to remain silent while misleading a thousand Gold Star families. Survivors kept their secret for over 50 years, until one of them decided it was time to tell the truth.

Uncovered classified documents reveal that neglect and oversight contributed to the large number of casualties. The government deflected responsibility by declaring the disaster classified indefinitely while ordering all survivors to remain silent.

The casualty families were stonewalled and most of them went to their own graves never knowing what happened; their boys just never came home.

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