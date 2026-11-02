How two artists are bringing axolotl conservation into focus at Birch Aquarium

Itzel Islas fell in love with the axolotl, a salamander native to Mexico, when she saw an illustration on Instagram. Later, she saw the animals in their natural habitat for the first time.

“They truly are so magical. They can regenerate body parts, including their heart, including parts of their brain,” Islas said. “I think that is so wonderful and mindboggling.

But axolotls are critically endangered. That’s why Birch Aquarium partnered with Islas on its new exhibition, The Axolotl's Garden .

“I know people are keeping them now in labs and other places, but they need to be at their home of Xochimilco,” Islas said. “And there needs to be a lot of resources put into that in order to help them stay there.”

Islas describes her art as playful and colorful. Working with Birch Aquarium was a natural fit.

“We worked with some pinks, which was perfect for the pink axolotl. There were some grays that were perfect for the black axolotl, and then the greens and the browns and the yellows to demonstrate the colors in Xochimilco and their environment. It was perfect,” Islas said.

Karina Montes Pate / KPBS A pink axolotl in Birch Aquarium on Oct. 20, 2026.

Islas said she never imagined her art would end up in an aquarium.

“The fact that I can have my illustrations in San Diego, which is where I grew up, and where I live, and then to tie in with an axolotl, which is a Mexican creature that I love. It's just feels so full circle to me and it's such a wonderful opportunity. I am just very grateful,” Islas said.

Another local artist, Maricruz Alvarado , contributed two ofrendas, or altars. One honors deceased pets. The other highlights endangered animals, including the axolotl and the sea turtle.

Alvarado draws on the Mexican tradition of alebrijes, brightly colored figures that combine real and fantastical animals.

Karina Montes Pate / KPBS Axolotls painted by illustrator Itzel Islas are on display at Birch Aquarium on Oct. 20, 2026.

Karina Montes Pate An ofrenda honoring deceased pets, created by Maricruz Alvarado, is on display at Birch Aquarium on Oct. 20, 2026. Karina Montes Pate Papier-mâché alebrijes created by Maricruz Alvarado are on display at Birch Aqaurium on Oct. 20, 2026.

“Well they were made of papier-mâché. Each one was made by hand and painted by hand, too, with the help of the community. So for me, it's very important, whenever I create any kind of art, to be able to include the community,” Alvarado said in Spanish.

She also wants her art to remind people why conservation matters.

“It’s important because everything that exists in the world, from the animals to the plants, every one of the things that exist in the world is important for our own survival,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said art can do more than inspire. It can also raise awareness.

“Whenever someone creates, it’s important, but you also have to create awareness with your creations for people to be able to hear your message,” Alvarado said.

The Axolotl’s Garden is on view at Birch Aquarium.