5 key races to watch in Tuesday's election

The election is just a few days away, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, so we're going to give you the rundown on some of the biggest races on the ballot and recap what's happened so far, and why these races matter.
Read on for a quick catch-up on five key races ranging from governor to county supervisor.
If you haven't voted yet, visit the KPBS Voter Hub for more election explainers, voting information and a helpful video breakdown on everything on the local ballot.
California Governor
- The candidates: Xavier Becerra (Democrat), Steve Hilton (Republican)
With current Gov. Gavin Newsom termed out, the race is on for the most powerful elected office in California — one that also wields considerable national influence.
Becerra was secretary of health and human services under the Biden administration, and previously served as California state attorney general. Steve Hilton is a former Fox News host and served as an adviser to former British prime minister David Cameron.
See where each candidate stands on major issues like the economy, tech and AI, housing and healthcare.
Need a quick catch-up?
Here are some recent stories and further reading:
- Becerra and Hilton faced off in a gubernatorial debate on Sept. 30. Here's a fact-check of each candidate's claims.
- Healthcare costs are a key issue for California voters. Here are Hilton and Becerra's healthcare plans.
- Here's a rundown on Steve Hilton's background and an analysis of how his policy positions have evolved.
- Here's an analysis of Xavier Becerra's cautious approach to making campaign promises.
US House of Representatives District 48
- The candidates: Jim Desmond (Republican), Marni von Wilpert (Democrat)
District 48 is one of the most-watched House races. It's the San Diego County district most affected by Prop 50, which redrew California's congressional map in an effort to flip up to five Republican seats and help Democrats regain the House majority.
Previously a Republican stronghold, District 48 now contains more registered Democrats than Republicans — but it's a tight race, and flipping it may not be as easy as Democrats had hoped.
Need a quick catch up?
Here are some recent stories on the race:
- While many candidates in other competitive Congressional races around the country are leaning further to the left or right, both Desmond and von Wilpert are positioning themselves as moderates.
- Listen to a ballot breakdown on District 48 from "KPBS Midday Edition."
County Board of Supervisors, District 5
- The candidates: Rebecca Jones (Republican), Kyle Krahel (Democrat)
The county supervisor seat for District 5 is up for grabs, now that current supervisor Jim Desmond has been termed out (and is now running for Congress in District 48). District 5 covers much of the northernmost part of San Diego County and extends east to the Anza-Borrego Desert.
The Board of Supervisors is supposed to be nonpartisan, but party politics have always played a role in the board's decisions. The board was a conservative stronghold until 2020, when Democrats flipped two seats. Now, Democrats see this open seat as an opportunity to gain a 4-1 supermajority.
Read our San Diego County Supervisor explainer to see each candidate's position on key issues like homelessness, public safety and the environment.
FYI
San Diego County is also voting on Measure A, a charter reform package that would, among other things, increase term limits for members of the county Board of Supervisors from two four-year terms to three. Read an explainer on Measure A here.
Chula Vista Mayor
- The candidates: John McCann (Republican), Francisco Tamayo (Democrat)
The race for mayor of San Diego County’s second-largest city is a high-profile one. McCann is the current Mayor of Chula Vista, and has served on-and-off on the City Council for two decades. Tamayo currently serves as a trustee on the Chula Vista Elementary School District Board.
Both candidates have faced public scrutiny in recent years. Tamayo faced questions over his successful effort to oust a fellow Democrat from the district board. McCann also drew criticism over his advocacy for a South Bay business owner convicted of fraud.
Read the explainer to see each candidate's positions on major issues facing Chula Vista, including affordability, homelessness and infrastructure.
San Diego City Council District 2
- The candidates: Richard Bailey (No party preference, was Republican until February 2026), Nicole Crosby (Democrat)
There are four San Diego City Council seats on the ballot this year. Competing for the District 2 seat are former Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Deputy City Attorney Nicole Crosby.
The candidates have clashed over how to regulate vacation rentals, which is a key issue for District 2, which covers a mostly coastal area that includes popular vacation spots like Mission Beach and Pacific Beach.
PLUS: Listen to a "KPBS Midday Edition" interview with the District 2 candidates.
Editor's Note: The author of this story, Alexandra Bacaj, is a member of the KPBS Communications and Marketing team. This piece was assigned and edited by KPBS news staff. The KPBS news operation maintains strict editorial independence from KPBS executives and all non-news departments.