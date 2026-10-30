5 key races to watch in Tuesday's election

The election is just a few days away, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, so we're going to give you the rundown on some of the biggest races on the ballot and recap what's happened so far, and why these races matter.

Read on for a quick catch-up on five key races ranging from governor to county supervisor.

If you haven't voted yet, visit the KPBS Voter Hub for more election explainers, voting information and a helpful video breakdown on everything on the local ballot.

Are you ready to vote? California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day. Explore →

County Board of Supervisors, District 5 The candidates: Rebecca Jones (Republican), Kyle Krahel (Democrat) The county supervisor seat for District 5 is up for grabs, now that current supervisor Jim Desmond has been termed out (and is now running for Congress in District 48). District 5 covers much of the northernmost part of San Diego County and extends east to the Anza-Borrego Desert. The Board of Supervisors is supposed to be nonpartisan, but party politics have always played a role in the board's decisions. The board was a conservative stronghold until 2020, when Democrats flipped two seats. Now, Democrats see this open seat as an opportunity to gain a 4-1 supermajority. Read our San Diego County Supervisor explainer to see each candidate's position on key issues like homelessness, public safety and the environment. See full explainer FYI San Diego County is also voting on Measure A, a charter reform package that would, among other things, increase term limits for members of the county Board of Supervisors from two four-year terms to three. Read an explainer on Measure A here.

Editor's Note: The author of this story, Alexandra Bacaj, is a member of the KPBS Communications and Marketing team. This piece was assigned and edited by KPBS news staff. The KPBS news operation maintains strict editorial independence from KPBS executives and all non-news departments.