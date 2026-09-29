Meet the candidates for US House of Representatives

What does a representative do?
- Help craft legislation — though strictly speaking it is not a requirement.
- Persuade a majority of your 434 colleagues, or at least the leaders, that the specific concerns of your constituents should be a priority.
- Be in constant campaign mode, especially fundraising, because you have to run again in 2028 to keep the post.
Source: CalMatters
How much does a representative get paid?
Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year for rank-and-file. Party leaders get higher salaries.
Source: CalMatters
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
District 48: North/East County
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The candidates
Jim Desmond
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: San Diego County Supervisor, District 5
- Top three priorities:
Supervisor Desmond told KPBS in an interview his top priority was affordability, particularly housing and energy affordability. He said he would want to see lower interest rates and work to give first-time homebuyers down payment assistance. He also said he would look to reduce capital gains taxes to encourage older homeowners to sell their homes and downsize.
“A lot of seniors are staying in the houses where they raise the kids, primarily because they're living in a house now with 2 or 3 bedrooms they don't need or use,” Desmond said. “And unfortunately, they're not selling because of the high capital gains tax that's put on–that was put in place in 1998 and hasn't changed, you know, since, or gone along with the time.”
Desmond said California should produce more of its own energy to avoid importing a large portion, and that the state and federal government could help lower costs by reducing fuel taxes. He also said the state should make better use of small-scale nuclear power.
“I'd like to see us take advantage of the smaller atomic generators,” Desmond said. “And they're about the size of a two story house instead of these big, monstrous things that we've seen before. And make do that more locally so that maybe for, you know, a county like San Diego, maybe we need, I don't know, a network of 8 or 10 of them.”
- Rep. Darrell Issa, CA-48
- San Diego Young Republicans
- California Republican Party
Marni von Wilpert
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: San Diego City Councilmember, District 5
- Top three priorities:
Councilmember von Wilpert says a top priority for her is healthcare, and shared how her personal medical history has refocused her efforts to ensure every American access to lifesaving medical care. She opposes the cuts to Affordable Care Act subsidies that occurred under the Trump administration and would work to restore them and continue expanding access to affordable care options.
“Trump and the hard MAGA right, gave tax cuts to the ultra wealthy people in this nation and yet ripped away affordable health care from the rest of us by taking away the Affordable Care Act subsidies that so many of us depend on,” von Wilpert told KPBS in an interview in March before the primary election
- Current U.S. Representatives from San Diego County; Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs, Juan Vargas, and Mike Levin
- Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California
- California Teachers Association
- SEIU California
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund
The issues
Since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, oil prices have spiked, U.S. service members have been killed and San Diego-based sailors have been sent on extended deployments to the Middle East. Here’s what each candidate said about this conflict and what they would do about it.
Jim Desmond
Supervisor Desmond told KPBS that it was important to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. But he said he was glad that President Trump “has not put troops on the ground” outside of special forces and said California already had higher gas prices than the rest of the country. He said he wants the war to end so things can get back to normal, including having the Strait of Hormuz open.
“I do think, you know, this war has dragged on and I think the American people are tired of it,” Desmond said. “I know we need to find an off ramp ... and that's going to take some time. But we got to get our Middle East friends and neighbors to be able to come up with a solution for the Middle East, not for America, but for (the) Middle East.”
Marni von Wilpert
Councilmember von Wilpert said she would stand up to Donald Trump and that “we need a Congress that (doesn’t just) rubber stamp everything coming out of the White House.”
“We've seen when he unilaterally declared war in Iran, you know, it's having an effect back home,” von Wilpert said in a previous interview with KPBS. “Not only might we see another forever war with troops on the ground, but the prices of gas are nearly $7 at the pumps here.”
On her campaign website it says von Wilpert will “work to rebuild America’s alliances and standing in the world,” and oppose the Trump administration’s efforts to slash education and healthcare funding to pay for wars around the world.
“In the Middle East, she’ll push for a two-state solution that ensures lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, stand with Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s aggression, and support America’s role in NATO,” von Wipert’s campaign website says.
Jim Desmond
Supervisor Desmond told KPBS that it was important to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. But he said he was glad that President Trump “has not put troops on the ground” outside of special forces and said California already had higher gas prices than the rest of the country. He said he wants the war to end so things can get back to normal, including having the Strait of Hormuz open.
“I do think, you know, this war has dragged on and I think the American people are tired of it,” Desmond said. “I know we need to find an off ramp ... and that's going to take some time. But we got to get our Middle East friends and neighbors to be able to come up with a solution for the Middle East, not for America, but for (the) Middle East.”
Marni von Wilpert
Councilmember von Wilpert said she would stand up to Donald Trump and that “we need a Congress that (doesn’t just) rubber stamp everything coming out of the White House.”
“We've seen when he unilaterally declared war in Iran, you know, it's having an effect back home,” von Wilpert said in a previous interview with KPBS. “Not only might we see another forever war with troops on the ground, but the prices of gas are nearly $7 at the pumps here.”
On her campaign website it says von Wilpert will “work to rebuild America’s alliances and standing in the world,” and oppose the Trump administration’s efforts to slash education and healthcare funding to pay for wars around the world.
“In the Middle East, she’ll push for a two-state solution that ensures lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, stand with Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s aggression, and support America’s role in NATO,” von Wipert’s campaign website says.
President Trump’s second term changed immigration enforcement in America, leading to high profile raids in cities across the country and record numbers of arrests — largely among those without criminal histories. Here’s what each candidate said about their role overseeing immigration enforcement in Congress.
- Jim Desmond
Supervisor Desmond said that, while Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “need more training” including in de-escalation, he does not want to “get rid of” or abolish ICE. He said people who have committed crimes should be deported, and he’s happy that the border is “secure.”
“I'm all in favor of deporting people who have committed violent crimes against Americans,” Desmond said. “I mean, they should not be here. They should be deported. I'm not in favor of the major sweeps where, you know, just grabbing anybody who doesn't have documentation. I'm not in favor of that.”
Desmond said he thinks we should have a border system that works, so it doesn’t take years to come here legally, and that those who have been here for years without committing crimes should have a path to citizenship. But he also said San Diego was the “doormat” for “letting millions of people come across the border” because Border Patrol agents didn’t have time to properly vet them.
“So when we had millions of people coming across the border unvetted, well, then it fell upon Immigration and Customs Enforcement, you know, to do their jobs,” Desmond said.
- Marni von Wilpert
Councilmember von Wilpert told KPBS she is running “to stand up to Donald Trump and protect our communities from Trump’s chaos.” She said she led the vote at the San Diego City Council to take ICE to court alongside Minneapolis for the raids in San Diego communities.
“The ICE raids we're seeing are completely unconstitutional and tearing our communities apart,” von Wilpert said in a previous interview with KPBS. “We need to push back on this.”
Her campaign website says von Wilpert will “hold ICE accountable” and work to get masked agents off of San Diego streets, and that she “supports meaningful reform that keeps our borders secure and provides legal pathways to citizenship.”
Campaign finance
- As of June 30, Desmond’s largest contributions come from the Desmond Victory Fund, which itself has raised $125,650 and contributed at least $66,884.24 to his campaign. Most contributions to the Desmond Victory Fund are from individual donors contributing between $1,000 - $5,000 each. Desmond’s campaign has also received numerous donations of $5,000 each from political action committees including Koch Inc. PAC, New Majority Federal PAC, and American Revival PAC.
- As of June 30, Von Wilpert has received large donations from an assortment of left-wing aligned political action committees, or PACs. One of her largest donors is Zinc Collective PAC ($22,500) which is the PAC of Zinc Collective, a firm that assists Democratic campaigns with digital communications. She has also received large donations from the California House Majority Fund ($34,043.18), Blue Wave California Victory Fund ($8,995.39) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC ($10,228.17).
District 49: North County Coastal
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The candidates
Armen Kurdian
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: Retired Navy Captain
- Top three priorities:
Kurdian says his top priority is the cost of living, and he says his approach to tackle this issue involves cutting regulations in California that drive up prices.
“States like California that are the highest, have the highest amount of regulation on the business place of any state in the country, that’s not acceptable," Kurdian said in an interview with KPBS.
He said he would work to stop driving fossil fuel companies out of the state while also encouraging nuclear power generation to bring down energy prices and lessen the state’s reliance on imported oil and natural gas.
“I'm in favor of all forms of energy,” Kurdian said. “We cannot say, no, we're not going to do this. We're not going to do this. We put those forms of energy where it makes the most sense. We can't be picking winners and losers, whatever the type of energy is.”
- Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Escondido
- San Diego Young Republicans
- California Republican Assembly
- San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond
Mike Levin
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Incumbent; previously a lawyer specializing in energy and the environment
- Top three priorities:
Rep. Levin told KPBS one of his biggest priorities was taking back the power of the purse in Congress that is granted to them under the Constitution, and then returning to spending on things that matter to his constituents. He said the cuts Republicans have made to healthcare and food assistance have been “devastating” for his community and that he would work to reverse them and continue delivering investment into his district.
“We've now secured about $1.1 billion for the district over my seven and a half years in Congress,” Levin said. “I'm very proud of that. But we have a lot more work to do.”
Levin also highlighted the importance of reducing energy costs, and said he would do so by investing more in renewable energy he calls the “cleanest and most affordable” type of energy.
“I really find it nonsensical the way this administration has kneecapped renewable energy, particularly wind and solar projects in some cases, that we're already to connect to the grid and provide that affordable electricity,” Levin said. “And instead they've doubled down on fossil fuels and on the volatility of global oil markets. So I want to accelerate our transition to a more sustainable future. I think that's what most San Diegans want as well.”
- Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California
- California Democratic Party
- San Diego Police Officer’s Association
The issues
Since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, oil prices have spiked, U.S. servicemembers have been killed, and San Diego based sailors have been sent on extended deployments to the Middle East. Here’s what each candidate said about this conflict and what they would do about it.
Armen Kurdian
Kurdian said he believes it’s time for hostilities to end, and that it’s in Iran’s interest for chaos of the war to continue. He said the conflict made it even more clear that the United States should invest in its own oil infrastructure to prevent situations like the one in the Middle East from impacting American consumers.
“I think we're in a position right now where we need to basically end, you know, kinetic action against Iran,” Kurdian said. “I don't believe it's in our national interest anymore. We've done a lot of damage to them, to their nuclear program, their airforce and the navy, and that was all well and good. But that all has to to throttle back. And I don't think the, the notion of sinking each other's oil tankers or, you know, going against civilian energy infrastructure is necessarily a good idea.”
Mike Levin
Rep. Levin said he would re-affirm Congress’ power to declare war and authorize military action. He said Congress was not consulted prior to “Operation Epic Fury,” the initial strikes on Iran earlier this year, and notes President Donald Trump has not asked Congress for any authorization in the ongoing conflict. He said that even President George W. Bush, who he disagreed with, asked Congress for authorization before invading Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It's truly disgraceful that the administration has turned a blind eye to the Congress of the United States, and equally disgraceful that Republicans in the majority have allowed that to continue,” Levin said.
He said in Congress he would demand a vote on a War Powers resolution, demand transparency from the administration on military operations, particularly those impacting San Diego based servicemembers, and demand answers about what the strategic goals of the war are, and how to achieve those to en
Armen Kurdian
Kurdian said he believes it’s time for hostilities to end, and that it’s in Iran’s interest for chaos of the war to continue. He said the conflict made it even more clear that the United States should invest in its own oil infrastructure to prevent situations like the one in the Middle East from impacting American consumers.
“I think we're in a position right now where we need to basically end, you know, kinetic action against Iran,” Kurdian said. “I don't believe it's in our national interest anymore. We've done a lot of damage to them, to their nuclear program, their airforce and the navy, and that was all well and good. But that all has to to throttle back. And I don't think the, the notion of sinking each other's oil tankers or, you know, going against civilian energy infrastructure is necessarily a good idea.”
Mike Levin
Rep. Levin said he would re-affirm Congress’ power to declare war and authorize military action. He said Congress was not consulted prior to “Operation Epic Fury,” the initial strikes on Iran earlier this year, and notes President Donald Trump has not asked Congress for any authorization in the ongoing conflict. He said that even President George W. Bush, who he disagreed with, asked Congress for authorization before invading Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It's truly disgraceful that the administration has turned a blind eye to the Congress of the United States, and equally disgraceful that Republicans in the majority have allowed that to continue,” Levin said.
He said in Congress he would demand a vote on a War Powers resolution, demand transparency from the administration on military operations, particularly those impacting San Diego based servicemembers, and demand answers about what the strategic goals of the war are, and how to achieve those to en
President Trump’s second term changed immigration enforcement in America, leading to high profile raids in cities across the country and record numbers of deportations — largely among those without criminal histories. Here’s what each candidate said about their role overseeing immigration enforcement in Congress.
Armen Kurdian
Kurdian said President Trump’s immigration policies are disincentivizing immigration to the United States, and that has resulted in a reduction in deaths and trafficking south of the U.S.-Mexico border. He claims he supports immigration if it’s done “the right way.”
"These people do jobs,” Kurdian said. “They're good for a lot more than just cleaning rooms and picking oranges off the trees. I would love to see people come from all over the world, to enjoy the fruits of our labor and become American citizens, share our values, to learn what it means to become American, to enjoy a free market. They're trying to escape socialism from around the world. They're trying to escape repression from all over the world. And I think that's a good thing. But it has to be done the right way. And up until this administration, that was not happening.”
Mike Levin
Rep. Levin said he would continue to support a bipartisan immigration reform bill like the one that he is currently a co-sponsor on with other Democrats and Republicans. He said he would like to create a pathway for people who are working and contributing positively to stay in the country while continuing to maintain a secure border.
"I think the pendulum went too far one way in the Biden years, and they corrected course,” Levin said. “I was one of those Democrats pushing the president to correct course and restore order at the border, which he largely did in 2024. Then President Trump has taken things way too far the other direction, treating people in a manner that I never thought I would see in the United States, undermining, I think, the values that we have had where we want security, but we also believe in dignity, we believe in human rights.”
Levin said the administration’s efforts to detain and deport people based on quotas from Stephen Miller, a top White House advisor, has meant less focus on violent criminals the Department of Homeland Security is meant to go after.
Armen Kurdian
Kurdian said President Trump’s immigration policies are disincentivizing immigration to the United States, and that has resulted in a reduction in deaths and trafficking south of the U.S.-Mexico border. He claims he supports immigration if it’s done “the right way.”
"These people do jobs,” Kurdian said. “They're good for a lot more than just cleaning rooms and picking oranges off the trees. I would love to see people come from all over the world, to enjoy the fruits of our labor and become American citizens, share our values, to learn what it means to become American, to enjoy a free market. They're trying to escape socialism from around the world. They're trying to escape repression from all over the world. And I think that's a good thing. But it has to be done the right way. And up until this administration, that was not happening.”
Mike Levin
Rep. Levin said he would continue to support a bipartisan immigration reform bill like the one that he is currently a co-sponsor on with other Democrats and Republicans. He said he would like to create a pathway for people who are working and contributing positively to stay in the country while continuing to maintain a secure border.
"I think the pendulum went too far one way in the Biden years, and they corrected course,” Levin said. “I was one of those Democrats pushing the president to correct course and restore order at the border, which he largely did in 2024. Then President Trump has taken things way too far the other direction, treating people in a manner that I never thought I would see in the United States, undermining, I think, the values that we have had where we want security, but we also believe in dignity, we believe in human rights.”
Levin said the administration’s efforts to detain and deport people based on quotas from Stephen Miller, a top White House advisor, has meant less focus on violent criminals the Department of Homeland Security is meant to go after.
Campaign finance
- As of June 30, Kurdian has received roughly one third of his funding from donations through WinRed, the Republican Party’s online fundraising platform. $19,173.32 of his total has come through this platform. Kurdian also provided $10,244.16 of his own money to his campaign, and his largest other individual donor is Shawn Baldwin, CEO of Baldwin Pacific Corporation, a San Diego-based property management company.
- As of June 30, Levin has received significant support from various political action committees, or PACs, like “Keep the 49th Climate Action Fund” ($35,000), “Democracy Summer 2026” ($40,750), and his own Mike Levin Victory Fund ($109,850). Mike Levin Victory Fund receives a lot of money from individual contributors directly and through ActBlue, a non-profit fundraising platform that supports progressive candidates. Unlike WinRed, which is officially controlled and supported by the Republican Party, ActBlue operates
District 50: Inland North to South Coastal
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The candidates
Steve Cohen
This candidate has not responded to numerous requests for answers. The answers below are taken from his campaign website.
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: KUSI News Director for 20 years. He was terminated in September 2023 when Nexstar Media Group bought the station. Prior to KUSI, Cohen worked in broadcast journalism for about five decades.
- Top three priorities:
- Support and defend US Constitution — increase defense budget above 3.5% ofGDP
- Reduce debt and government waste and fraud — pursue balanced budget
- Restore and protect Social Security
- California State Republican Party
- Republican Party of San Diego
- Reform California
Scott Peters
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Incumbent since 2013. Previously chaired San Diego Unified Port District, San Diego City Council President. Prior to entering public service Peters was an environmental attorney at a large private firm, in the San Diego County Counsel’s office and at his own small firm.
- Top three priorities:
- Lower cost of living for San Diego families
- Defend and protect our democracy
- Deliver federal resources for San Diego
“I’ll never stop working to improve our economy, create jobs, promote health care innovation and research, help our veterans, lower housing costs, reduce homelessness, and protect our coastline and natural environment," Peters said in an email to KPBS. "In the face of this administration’s corruption and cruelty, I will continue to fight back against the actions and policies that hurt our country and communities.
- California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO
- Giffords PAC (Supports candidates advocating for stronger gun safety laws to reduce gun violence)
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
The issues
Steve Cohen
Steve Cohen supports dealing with national debt. He says he would demand a balanced federal budget and oppose reckless spending that he says, currently, neither party is willing to address honestly.
Cohen said he’s focused on lowering living costs for working families by addressing everyday expenses like housing, groceries, and healthcare. Cohen said he would crack down on corporate price manipulation and on easing cost pressures on essentials like food, childcare, and transportation.
On other issues, Cohen said he would focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare, along with lowering drug prices and health care costs. And, he wants to increase the defense budget up to $1.5 trillion, or 4% to 5% of GDP.
Scott Peters
Rep. Peters lists three main approaches to these issues. He has been calling for a 3% annual deficit target in relation to GDP. The idea is to stabilize the national debt and reassure financial markets. He advocates for bipartisan fiscal commissions and annual reports on the government's financial health to address long-term overspending, and he has backed action plans aimed at supply chain improvements and targeted measures to lower consumer costs.
There are other perennial San Diego county issues Peters addresses in campaign literature like helping veterans, lowering housing costs, reducing homelessness and protecting our coastline and natural environment.
Steve Cohen supports dealing with national debt. He says he would demand a balanced federal budget and oppose reckless spending that he says, currently, neither party is willing to address honestly.
Cohen said he’s focused on lowering living costs for working families by addressing everyday expenses like housing, groceries, and healthcare. Cohen said he would crack down on corporate price manipulation and on easing cost pressures on essentials like food, childcare, and transportation.
On other issues, Cohen said he would focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare, along with lowering drug prices and health care costs. And, he wants to increase the defense budget up to $1.5 trillion, or 4% to 5% of GDP.
Scott Peters
Rep. Peters lists three main approaches to these issues. He has been calling for a 3% annual deficit target in relation to GDP. The idea is to stabilize the national debt and reassure financial markets. He advocates for bipartisan fiscal commissions and annual reports on the government's financial health to address long-term overspending, and he has backed action plans aimed at supply chain improvements and targeted measures to lower consumer costs.
There are other perennial San Diego county issues Peters addresses in campaign literature like helping veterans, lowering housing costs, reducing homelessness and protecting our coastline and natural environment.
District 51: Central/East San Diego
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The candidates
Ricardo Cabrera
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Owns and operates Grace Guard Security, a cybersecurity company. He previously worked for other small tech companies and earned a Master’s Degree in cybersecurity from Grand Canyon University.
- Top three priorities:
- Lowering the cost of living
- Implementing term limits for members of the Congress
- Supporting stronger ethics standards to help prevent corruption among elected officials
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
- California Republican Party
- Reform California
Sara Jacobs
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent since 2021. Previously served in policy positions at the U.S. State Department during the Obama administration.
- Top three priorities:
- Reducing the cost of living
- Implementing humane immigration policies
- Ending the war in Iran
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- California Democratic Party
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
The issues
The high cost of living is repeatedly a top issue for constituents in the 51st Congressional District, particularly when voters consider groceries, childcare, utilities and housing. The cost of living in two cities within the district, San Diego and El Cajon, are 47% and 31% higher than the national average, respectively, according to Payscale.
- Jacobs considers the high cost of living a major crisis affecting families in the district. To lower costs, she proposes implementing universal childcare, expanding military housing to reduce pressure on the broader housing market, ending the war in Iran to reduce gas prices and removing tariffs.
- Cabrera says state-level policies would be most effective in lowering the cost of living. At the federal level, however, he says he would approach the issue with fiscal restraint. He proposes reducing federal spending to help lower inflation and cutting waste and inefficiency in agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Education.
Immigration is top of mind for many voters in the 51st Congressional District. Escalating tensions between local government officials and federal enforcement agencies, and how much to cooperate, have marked the issue. About 24% of the population in District 51 is foreign-born, according to Census Reporter.
- Jacobs disapproves of the Trump administration’s approach to immigration and has been critical of federal agencies’ handling of conditions at detention centers. She opposes mass deportations and says reform across the broader immigration system is needed rather than relying primarily on enforcement. Jacobs has conducted surprise visits to the Otay Mesa Detention Center and has introduced legislation that would ensure detainees in federal detention facilities can request and receive assistance from congressional offices.
- Cabrera says he is satisfied with the overall decline in attempted illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border, and credits the drop to strong border security and immigration enforcement. He wants to see those efforts continue. He also supports cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration agencies, including with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Campaign finance
- Cabrera has no campaign money on file with the Federal Election Commission as of Sept. 25, 2026. He said he is running a grassroots campaign, “talking to volunteers, going to local events.” According to the FEC, a candidate must file regular finance reports after raising or spending $5,000. Cabrera’s campaign website directs supporters to donate to Reform California or the Republican Party of San Diego County.
- Jacobs has reported spending $1.45 million this year, as of Sept. 25, 2026. That puts her in the top 7% of spenders among House candidates running in November, according to the Federal Election Commission. Campaign filings show she has spent funds on consulting services. The campaign also made a $373,000 transfer to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Jacobs has not reported receiving loans for her reelection campaign and has $270,000 in cash-on-hand funds.
District 52: Central/South San Diego
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The candidates
Jeff Belle
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: CEO of a San Diego-based private equity firm. Former member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education
- Top three priorities:
- Faith
- Freedom
- Finances
This candidate has no endorsements from major organizations, parties or unions.
Juan Vargas
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent who has represented the district since 2012. Previously served in the California State Senate and Assembly, and the San Diego City Council. Businessperson.
- Top three priorities:
- Tijuana River Valley pollution
- Immigration enforcement
- Affordability
- California Democratic Party
- California Teachers Association
- California Federation of Labor Unions
- American Federation of Government Employees
- Equality California
The issues
Decades of underinvestment in wastewater treatment infrastructure on both sides of the United States-Mexico border has led to an ongoing pollution crisis and severe public health impacts.
- Vargas said he’s helped secure more than $500 million in funding to address the sewage crisis during his six congressional terms. He wants more wastewater treatment infrastructure fast-tracked on both sides of the border, more funding and for the governor to declare a state of emergency (which could open up additional resources and opportunities for collaboration).
- Belle said he’s collecting signatures of people affected by the pollution. He said he’s going to ask President Donald Trump to visit South Bay communities to learn firsthand about local impacts. He also said he would ask for the intervention of Trump’s cabinet secretaries, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He said he’d hold congressional field hearings in Imperial Beach. He supports Trump’s strategy for addressing the sewage crisis. The Trump administration announced a new agreement in December calling for additional master plans, a new binational working group and new treatment facilities in Mexico and the U.S., among other things.
The South Bay and other San Diego-area communities have been roiled by increased immigration enforcement since the beginning of the second Trump administration. The Trump administration says it’s carrying out the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history to protect national security.
- Vargas has decried the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, specifically in-custody deaths, family separations and the deportation of innocent people. He’s calling for increased oversight of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security as a whole. Vargas also wants Congress to pursue widespread immigration system reforms and figure out a policy solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.
- Belle doesn’t believe immigration authorities should detain and deport people indiscriminately. He said he’d introduce legislation that would create a quicker track for longtime Mexican and Filipino immigrants without criminal records to receive citizenship. He also believes in stronger border security and tougher action against cartels and smugglers.
Communities in the 52nd Congressional District face affordability issues tied to housing, fuel, groceries and health care.
- Vargas said he has championed tax credits for low-income households and first-time homebuyers in Congress. If elected to another term, he says he’d work to renew Affordable Care Act subsidies that Congress let expire at the beginning of the year. He’s also calling to lower prescription drug costs.
- Belle said if he is elected he would work to stand up a new one-time grant program for small businesses, which would be funded by banks. He would also seek to create more local manufacturing jobs, including in the ship and drone industries. Belle would also try to incentivize life science companies to build a new commercial hub in Otay Mesa. (Note: The Union-Tribune reports Belle has been convicted of check fraud and several ex-wives have accused him of taking advantage of their finances. Belle denies the allegations.)
Campaign finance
- Jeff Belle has raised more than $25,000 as of 6/30/26. Most of it, more than $18,000, comes from individual contributions. His campaign has received $7,000 in loan support, and no committee contributions.
- Juan Vargas has raised more than $568,000 as of 6/30/26. More than $431,000 has come from committee contributions. The vast majority of that, $304,000, is from the finance, real estate and insurance sectors, according to Open Secrets. Meanwhile, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, has donated by far the most money of any single entity: more than $72,000.