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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for US House of Representatives

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor,  Jake Gotta / Social Media Host and Reporter,  Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter,  Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter,  Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:05 AM PDT
Updated September 29, 2026 at 11:46 AM PDT
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What does a representative do?

  • Help craft legislation — though strictly speaking it is not a requirement.
  • Persuade a majority of your 434 colleagues, or at least the leaders, that the specific concerns of your constituents should be a priority.
  • Be in constant campaign mode, especially fundraising, because you have to run again in 2028 to keep the post.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a representative get paid?

Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year for rank-and-file. Party leaders get higher salaries.

Source: CalMatters

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

District 48: North/East County

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The candidates

Jim Desmond

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: San Diego County Supervisor, District 5
  • Top three priorities:
    Supervisor Desmond told KPBS in an interview his top priority was affordability, particularly housing and energy affordability. He said he would want to see lower interest rates and work to give first-time homebuyers down payment assistance. He also said he would look to reduce capital gains taxes to encourage older homeowners to sell their homes and downsize.

    “A lot of seniors are staying in the houses where they raise the kids, primarily because they're living in a house now with 2 or 3 bedrooms they don't need or use,” Desmond said. “And unfortunately, they're not selling because of the high capital gains tax that's put on–that was put in place in 1998 and hasn't changed, you know, since, or gone along with the time.”

    Desmond said California should produce more of its own energy to avoid importing a large portion, and that the state and federal government could help lower costs by reducing fuel taxes. He also said the state should make better use of small-scale nuclear power.

    “I'd like to see us take advantage of the smaller atomic generators,” Desmond said. “And they're about the size of a two story house instead of these big, monstrous things that we've seen before. And make do that more locally so that maybe for, you know, a county like San Diego, maybe we need, I don't know, a network of 8 or 10 of them.”

Marni von Wilpert

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background:  San Diego City Councilmember, District 5
  • Top three priorities:
    Councilmember von Wilpert says a top priority for her is healthcare, and shared how her personal medical history has refocused her efforts to ensure every American access to lifesaving medical care. She opposes the cuts to Affordable Care Act subsidies that occurred under the Trump administration and would work to restore them and continue expanding access to affordable care options.

    “Trump and the hard MAGA right, gave tax cuts to the ultra wealthy people in this nation and yet ripped away affordable health care from the rest of us by taking away the Affordable Care Act subsidies that so many of us depend on,” von Wilpert told KPBS in an interview in March before the primary election

The issues

Since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, oil prices have spiked, U.S. service members have been killed and San Diego-based sailors have been sent on extended deployments to the Middle East. Here’s what each candidate said about this conflict and what they would do about it.

Jim Desmond

Supervisor Desmond told KPBS that it was important to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. But he said he was glad that President Trump “has not put troops on the ground” outside of special forces and said California already had higher gas prices than the rest of the country. He said he wants the war to end so things can get back to normal, including having the Strait of Hormuz open.

“I do think, you know, this war has dragged on and I think the American people are tired of it,” Desmond said. “I know we need to find an off ramp ... and that's going to take some time. But we got to get our Middle East friends and neighbors to be able to come up with a solution for the Middle East, not for America, but for (the) Middle East.”


Marni von Wilpert

Councilmember von Wilpert said she would stand up to Donald Trump and that “we need a Congress that (doesn’t just) rubber stamp everything coming out of the White House.”

“We've seen when he unilaterally declared war in Iran, you know, it's having an effect back home,” von Wilpert said in a previous interview with KPBS. “Not only might we see another forever war with troops on the ground, but the prices of gas are nearly $7 at the pumps here.” 

On her campaign website it says von Wilpert will “work to rebuild America’s alliances and standing in the world,” and oppose the Trump administration’s efforts to slash education and healthcare funding to pay for wars around the world.

“In the Middle East, she’ll push for a two-state solution that ensures lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, stand with Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s aggression, and support America’s role in NATO,” von Wipert’s campaign website says.

Campaign finance

District 49: North County Coastal

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The candidates

Armen Kurdian

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: Retired Navy Captain 
  • Top three priorities:
    Kurdian says his top priority is the cost of living, and he says his approach to tackle this issue involves cutting regulations in California that drive up prices.

    “States like California that are the highest, have the highest amount of regulation on the business place of any state in the country, that’s not acceptable," Kurdian said in an interview with KPBS.

    He said he would work to stop driving fossil fuel companies out of the state while also encouraging nuclear power generation to bring down energy prices and lessen the state’s reliance on imported oil and natural gas.

    “I'm in favor of all forms of energy,” Kurdian said. “We cannot say, no, we're not going to do this. We're not going to do this. We put those forms of energy where it makes the most sense. We can't be picking winners and losers, whatever the type of energy is.”

Mike Levin

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Incumbent; previously a lawyer specializing in energy and the environment 
  • Top three priorities:
    Rep. Levin told KPBS one of his biggest priorities was taking back the power of the purse in Congress that is granted to them under the Constitution, and then returning to spending on things that matter to his constituents. He said the cuts Republicans have made to healthcare and food assistance have been “devastating” for his community and that he would work to reverse them and continue delivering investment into his district. 

    “We've now secured about $1.1 billion for the district over my seven and a half years in Congress,” Levin said. “I'm very proud of that. But we have a lot more work to do.”

    Levin also highlighted the importance of reducing energy costs, and said he would do so by investing more in renewable energy he calls the “cleanest and most affordable” type of energy.

    “I really find it nonsensical the way this administration has kneecapped renewable energy, particularly wind and solar projects in some cases, that we're already to connect to the grid and provide that affordable electricity,” Levin said. “And instead they've doubled down on fossil fuels and on the volatility of global oil markets. So I want to accelerate our transition to a more sustainable future. I think that's what most San Diegans want as well.”

The issues

Since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, oil prices have spiked, U.S. servicemembers have been killed, and San Diego based sailors have been sent on extended deployments to the Middle East. Here’s what each candidate said about this conflict and what they would do about it.

Armen Kurdian

Kurdian said he believes it’s time for hostilities to end, and that it’s in Iran’s interest for chaos of the war to continue. He said the conflict made it even more clear that the United States should invest in its own oil infrastructure to prevent situations like the one in the Middle East from impacting American consumers. 

“I think we're in a position right now where we need to basically end, you know, kinetic action against Iran,” Kurdian said. “I don't believe it's in our national interest anymore. We've done a lot of damage to them, to their nuclear program, their airforce and the navy, and that was all well and good. But that all has to to throttle back. And I don't think the, the notion of sinking each other's oil tankers or, you know, going against civilian energy infrastructure is necessarily a good idea.”

Mike Levin

Rep. Levin said he would re-affirm Congress’ power to declare war and authorize military action. He said Congress was not consulted prior to “Operation Epic Fury,” the initial strikes on Iran earlier this year, and notes President Donald Trump has not asked Congress for any authorization in the ongoing conflict. He said that even President George W. Bush, who he disagreed with, asked Congress for authorization before invading Iraq and Afghanistan. 

“It's truly disgraceful that the administration has turned a blind eye to the Congress of the United States, and equally disgraceful that Republicans in the majority have allowed that to continue,” Levin said.

He said in Congress he would demand a vote on a War Powers resolution, demand transparency from the administration on military operations, particularly those impacting San Diego based servicemembers, and demand answers about what the strategic goals of the war are, and how to achieve those to en

Campaign finance

  • As of June 30, Kurdian has received roughly one third of his funding from donations through WinRed, the Republican Party’s online fundraising platform. $19,173.32 of his total has come through this platform. Kurdian also provided $10,244.16 of his own money to his campaign, and his largest other individual donor is Shawn Baldwin, CEO of Baldwin Pacific Corporation, a San Diego-based property management company.
  • As of June 30, Levin has received significant support from various political action committees, or PACs, like “Keep the 49th Climate Action Fund” ($35,000), “Democracy Summer 2026” ($40,750), and his own Mike Levin Victory Fund ($109,850). Mike Levin Victory Fund receives a lot of money from individual contributors directly and through ActBlue, a non-profit fundraising platform that supports progressive candidates. Unlike WinRed, which is officially controlled and supported by the Republican Party, ActBlue operates

District 50: Inland North to South Coastal

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The candidates

Steve Cohen

This candidate has not responded to numerous requests for answers. The answers below are taken from his campaign website.

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: KUSI News Director for 20 years. He was terminated in September 2023 when Nexstar Media Group bought the station. Prior to KUSI, Cohen worked in broadcast journalism for about five decades.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Support and defend US Constitution — increase defense budget above 3.5% ofGDP
    • Reduce debt and government waste and fraud — pursue balanced budget
    • Restore and protect Social Security

Scott Peters


  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Incumbent since 2013. Previously chaired San Diego Unified Port District, San Diego City Council President. Prior to entering public service Peters was an environmental attorney at a large private firm, in the San Diego County Counsel’s office and at his own small firm.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lower cost of living for San Diego families
    • Defend and protect our democracy
    • Deliver federal resources for San Diego

“I’ll never stop working to improve our economy, create jobs, promote health care innovation and research, help our veterans, lower housing costs, reduce homelessness, and protect our coastline and natural environment," Peters said in an email to KPBS. "In the face of this administration’s corruption and cruelty, I will continue to fight back against the actions and policies that hurt our country and communities.

The issues

Steve Cohen

Steve Cohen supports dealing with national debt. He says he would demand a balanced federal budget and oppose reckless spending that he says, currently, neither party is willing to address honestly.

Cohen said he’s focused on lowering living costs for working families by addressing everyday expenses like housing, groceries, and healthcare. Cohen said he would crack down on corporate price manipulation and on easing cost pressures on essentials like food, childcare, and transportation.

On other issues, Cohen said he would focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare, along with lowering drug prices and health care costs. And, he wants to increase the defense budget up to $1.5 trillion, or 4% to 5% of GDP.

Scott Peters

Rep. Peters lists three main approaches to these issues. He has been calling for a 3% annual deficit target in relation to GDP. The idea is to stabilize the national debt and reassure financial markets. He advocates for bipartisan fiscal commissions and annual reports on the government's financial health to address long-term overspending, and he has backed action plans aimed at supply chain improvements and targeted measures to lower consumer costs.

There are other perennial San Diego county issues Peters addresses in campaign literature like helping veterans, lowering housing costs, reducing homelessness and protecting our coastline and natural environment.

District 51: Central/East San Diego

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The candidates

Ricardo Cabrera

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Owns and operates Grace Guard Security, a cybersecurity company. He previously worked for other small tech companies and earned a Master’s Degree in cybersecurity from Grand Canyon University. 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lowering the cost of living
    • Implementing term limits for members of the Congress
    • Supporting stronger ethics standards to help prevent corruption among elected officials

Sara Jacobs

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent since 2021. Previously served in policy positions at the U.S. State Department during the Obama administration.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Reducing the cost of living
    • Implementing humane immigration policies
    • Ending the war in Iran

The issues

The high cost of living is repeatedly a top issue for constituents in the 51st Congressional District, particularly when voters consider groceries, childcare, utilities and housing. The cost of living in two cities within the district, San Diego and El Cajon, are 47% and 31% higher than the national average, respectively, according to Payscale

  • Jacobs considers the high cost of living a major crisis affecting families in the district. To lower costs, she proposes implementing universal childcare, expanding military housing to reduce pressure on the broader housing market, ending the war in Iran to reduce gas prices and removing tariffs. 
  • Cabrera says state-level policies would be most effective in lowering the cost of living. At the federal level, however, he says he would approach the issue with fiscal restraint. He proposes reducing federal spending to help lower inflation and cutting waste and inefficiency in agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Education.

Campaign finance

  • Cabrera has no campaign money on file with the Federal Election Commission as of Sept. 25, 2026. He said he is running a grassroots campaign, “talking to volunteers, going to local events.” According to the FEC, a candidate must file regular finance reports after raising or spending $5,000. Cabrera’s campaign website directs supporters to donate to Reform California or the Republican Party of San Diego County.
  • Jacobs has reported spending $1.45 million this year, as of Sept. 25, 2026. That puts her in the top 7% of spenders among House candidates running in November, according to the Federal Election Commission. Campaign filings show she has spent funds on consulting services. The campaign also made a $373,000 transfer to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Jacobs has not reported receiving loans for her reelection campaign and has $270,000 in cash-on-hand funds.

District 52: Central/South San Diego

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The candidates

Jeff Belle

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: CEO of a San Diego-based private equity firm. Former member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education
  • Top three priorities:
    • Faith
    • Freedom
    • Finances

Juan Vargas

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent who has represented the district since 2012. Previously served in the California State Senate and Assembly, and the San Diego City Council. Businessperson.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Tijuana River Valley pollution
    • Immigration enforcement
    • Affordability

The issues

Decades of underinvestment in wastewater treatment infrastructure on both sides of the United States-Mexico border has led to an ongoing pollution crisis and severe public health impacts.

  • Vargas said he’s helped secure more than $500 million in funding to address the sewage crisis during his six congressional terms. He wants more wastewater treatment infrastructure fast-tracked on both sides of the border, more funding and for the governor to declare a state of emergency (which could open up additional resources and opportunities for collaboration).
  • Belle said he’s collecting signatures of people affected by the pollution. He said he’s going to ask President Donald Trump to visit South Bay communities to learn firsthand about local impacts. He also said he would ask for the intervention of Trump’s cabinet secretaries, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He said he’d hold congressional field hearings in Imperial Beach. He supports Trump’s strategy for addressing the sewage crisis. The Trump administration announced a new agreement in December calling for additional master plans, a new binational working group and new treatment facilities in Mexico and the U.S., among other things.

Campaign finance

  • Jeff Belle has raised more than $25,000 as of 6/30/26. Most of it, more than $18,000, comes from individual contributions. His campaign has received $7,000 in loan support, and no committee contributions.
  • Juan Vargas has raised more than $568,000 as of 6/30/26. More than $431,000 has come from committee contributions. The vast majority of that, $304,000, is from the finance, real estate and insurance sectors, according to Open Secrets. Meanwhile, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, has donated by far the most money of any single entity: more than $72,000.

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
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Jake Gotta
Jake Gotta is a social media host and reporter for KPBS. His focus on social media helps reach new audiences and with Public Matters, he creates content that shares stories on politics and governance, discusses important issues and informs the public on how they can get involved.
See stories by Jake Gotta
Tammy Murga
Tammy Murga is the environment reporter at KPBS.
See stories by Tammy Murga
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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