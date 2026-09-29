Meet the candidates for US House of Representatives

Immigration enforcement and policy

President Trump’s second term changed immigration enforcement in America, leading to high profile raids in cities across the country and record numbers of deportations — largely among those without criminal histories. Here’s what each candidate said about their role overseeing immigration enforcement in Congress.



Armen Kurdian



Kurdian said President Trump’s immigration policies are disincentivizing immigration to the United States, and that has resulted in a reduction in deaths and trafficking south of the U.S.-Mexico border. He claims he supports immigration if it’s done “the right way.”



"These people do jobs,” Kurdian said. “They're good for a lot more than just cleaning rooms and picking oranges off the trees. I would love to see people come from all over the world, to enjoy the fruits of our labor and become American citizens, share our values, to learn what it means to become American, to enjoy a free market. They're trying to escape socialism from around the world. They're trying to escape repression from all over the world. And I think that's a good thing. But it has to be done the right way. And up until this administration, that was not happening.”



Mike Levin



Rep. Levin said he would continue to support a bipartisan immigration reform bill like the one that he is currently a co-sponsor on with other Democrats and Republicans. He said he would like to create a pathway for people who are working and contributing positively to stay in the country while continuing to maintain a secure border.



"I think the pendulum went too far one way in the Biden years, and they corrected course,” Levin said. “I was one of those Democrats pushing the president to correct course and restore order at the border, which he largely did in 2024. Then President Trump has taken things way too far the other direction, treating people in a manner that I never thought I would see in the United States, undermining, I think, the values that we have had where we want security, but we also believe in dignity, we believe in human rights.”



Levin said the administration’s efforts to detain and deport people based on quotas from Stephen Miller, a top White House advisor, has meant less focus on violent criminals the Department of Homeland Security is meant to go after.