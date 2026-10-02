Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter,  Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:51 PM PDT
Updated October 5, 2026 at 4:47 PM PDT

What does a county supervisor do?

County supervisors are the elected officials that oversee the county government, which is responsible for administering state- and federally-funded social welfare programs such as CalFresh (commonly known as food stamps), Medi-Cal and the foster care system. The county has limited control over how these programs are run.

The supervisors have much more direct control over the county's unincorporated areas — mostly rural communities that are outside of San Diego County's 18 cities and therefore don't elect their own mayors or city councils. In these areas, the county government does everything a city government would otherwise do: trash collection, infrastructure planning, zoning and permitting, emergency services and more.

One role of county supervisors that has grown in importance and visibility in recent years is public health. The county monitors and responds to outbreaks of infectious diseases such as hepatitis, mpox, HIV and other STDs, influenza and COVID-19. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions around business restrictions, masks and vaccine mandates put the county supervisors in the spotlight.

Some branches of the county government have their own elected officials, such as the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The DA and sheriff have autonomy over their own departments, but county supervisors approve their budgets and can pass laws that impact how they operate.

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

How much does a supervisor get paid?

According to the county's Job Descriptions and Salaries database, a supervisor has an annual salary of $220,254.30.

District 4

Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

The candidates

Kristine C. Alessio

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Attorney, La Mesa City Councilmember
  • Top three priorities:

    • Affordability with opposition to new taxes
    • Accountability for January 2024 floods
    • Land use opposition to higher density housing

Monica Montgomery Steppe

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent District 4 Supervisor, criminal justice advocate at the ACLU, Former San Diego City Councilmember
  • Top priorities: Montgomery Steppe did not respond to questions from KPBS. Her campaign website lists a number of positions on various issues including affordability, housing and homelessness and public health and safety. She touts her work “securing millions in grant funding” for local businesses, directing $200 million to affordable housing in District 4, and “prioritizes transparency” in public safety. 

The issues

The Democratic majority on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a new policy in 2025 that would allow them to tap into its reserve funds in response to Trump administration funding cuts. Those cuts are expected to cost the county $300 million annually. The two Republicans on the board voted against. Its first use of the funds enabled the county to pay millions of dollars to its workers mandated by new labor deals, according to a report from our Public Matters partners at Voice of San Diego.

Under state law, the county isn’t allowed to touch its reserves without supermajority approval — 4 out of 5 votes. The board’s Democrats were able to circumvent the supermajority via an accounting scheme in which they shifted funds from mental health services and used reserves to backfill funding for those services, Voice reported at the time.It again tapped those reserves in March to fund more than $47 million in social services affected by federal cuts. In June it passed a $9.2 billion budget further tapping reserves to bolster social services and fund $95 million in projects for the Tijuana River Valley, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Kristine Alessio opposes using reserve funds. She told KPBS: “Regarding the taking from reserves to, among other things, give bonuses to employees, that was wrong, using loopholes in procedure to … create distrust in government. People's trust of government is already at historic lows, but not following the normal process, the people got slighted.“
  • Monica Montgomery Steppe voted in favor. She didn’t respond to KPBS’ questions about her vote. She previously said: “This is not a hedge fund — this is a government entity that is mandated to take care of our most vulnerable communities.” 

District 5

Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

The candidates

Rebecca Jones

Rebecca Jones


Rebecca Jones

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: San Marcos Mayor, small business owner
  • Top three priorities:
    • Public safety
    • Affordability
    • Homelessness

Kyle Krahel

Kyle Krahel


Kyle Krahel

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Former deputy chief of staff and district director for Rep. Mike Levin, former Planning Commissioner for the city of Oceanside
  • Top three priorities:
    • Housing
    • Climate
    • Transit

The issues

The high costs of living, combined with a housing and affordability crisis, have contributed to the rise in homelessness.

  • Rebecca Jones supports clearing encampments and increasing funding for shelters and mental health services. She also touted her record of building 3,400 affordable housing units in San Marcos during her term as mayor.
    Kyle Krahel advocates for transit-oriented "smart growth" to create walkable, job-adjacent housing. His approach to homelessness is to expand mental health and substance abuse treatment, along with strict enforcement for repeat offenders and system abusers.

Tags

Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideEast CountyNorth County
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News