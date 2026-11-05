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Antiques Roadshow: Thrifty Deals

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:02 PM PST
Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a 1950 Orrefors Ariel vase in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a 1950 Orrefors Ariel vase in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Premieres Monday, Nov. 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"Antiques Roadshow" is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap by guests who scored big combing the shelves of thrift shops and other secondhand stores, including Torino robot lamps, ca. 1970, and a Lee Pho oil, ca. 1950. One treasure reaches $200,000!

On this episode, "Antiques Roadshow" discovers items acquired on the cheap by guests who scored big combing the shelves of thrift shops and other secondhand stores, including Torino robot lamps, ca. 1970 and a Lee Pho oil, ca. 1950. One treasure reaches $200K!

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Charles Tearle (right) appraises a George Reynolds gold pocket watch, ca. 1865 in El Paso, Texas. Antiques Roadshow “Thrifty Deals” premieres Monday, November 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
Charles Tearle (right) appraises a George Reynolds gold pocket watch, ca. 1865 in El Paso, TX. Antiques Roadshow “Thrifty Deals” premieres Monday, November 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation

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Peter Planes (right) appraises a Blancpain Aqua Lung Diver's Watch, ca. 1961, in Sacramento, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrifty Deals” premieres Monday, November 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
Peter Planes (right) appraises a Blancpain Aqua Lung Diver's Watch, ca. 1961, in Sacramento, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrifty Deals” premieres Monday, November 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Barry Weber (right) appraises a Victorian slide chain and diamond bracelet in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrifty Deals” premieres Monday, November 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
Barry Weber (right) appraises a Victorian slide chain and diamond bracelet in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Thrifty Deals” premieres Monday, November 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Antiques Roadshow is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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