FRONTLINE: Coal's Human Cost

Premieres Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Coal miners are suffering from incurable lung disease at the highest rates in nearly 50 years. With NPR, Public Health Watch, and Kentucky Public Radio, how industry and government have failed to protect miners in Appalachia from black lung disease.

Veteran underground coal miners are suffering from an incurable lung disease at the highest rates in nearly 50 years. With NPR, Public Health Watch and Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, FRONTLINE investigates how industry and government have failed to protect miners in Appalachia from black lung disease.

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