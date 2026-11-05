Stream now with KPBS+

"She Cried that Day" chronicles the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis through the story of one Indigenous woman haunted by her older sister’s unsolved murder. As her family navigates a broken system in search of justice, we bear witness to the emotional journey through which thousands of families suffer. The film reveals how this crisis affects a family, community, state and nation, while also highlighting the strength and power of these incredible women as they fight to bring their lost sisters home.

She Cried That Day is a documentary chronicling the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Crisis through the lens of one Indigenous woman haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder. We bear witness to the emotional journey thousands of families must suffer through as their loved one’s cases sit on the shelves and we investigate the system that allows it to continue.

Vision Maker Media. Producer: Sees Clearly Productions, LLC / APT "She Cried That Day" is a documentary chronicling the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Crisis through the lens of one Indigenous woman haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder.

Watch On Your Schedule: "She Cried That Day" is available to stream now with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Vision Maker Media. Producer Sees Clearly Productions, LLC / APT The Women of San Carlos

Credits: Sees Clearly Productions, LLC