Austin City Limits: Sebastián Yatra

Premieres Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Colombian-American singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, a global ambassador of modern Latin pop, lights up the ACL stage. The multiple Latin Grammy Award winner and Grammy nominee performs fan favorites and highlights from his acclaimed album Milagro.

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