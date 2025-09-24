Chula Vista Art Fest returns for its third year, highlighting growing local art scene

City of Chula Vista

If you’ve been around Chula Vista, you’ve probably seen colorful murals scaling walls and depicting people, animals and nature. There are art pieces scattered across the South Bay, but until recently, there wasn’t a single place where local artists could display their work.

A new cultural art center, Casa Casillas, opened in Chula Vista in August, giving artists a home for their work outside of the city's annual art festival. It is the first city-run art gallery in Chula Vista’s history.

The free art space is currently home to two resident artists. German Rojas and Melissa Salgado. They were chosen by city staff out of 40 applicants for their diverse works that promote community engagement.

Erwin Magbanua, cultural arts manager for the city of Chula Vista, said Casa Casillas is a step forward in spotlighting art in the city, but the art festival is where a multitude of artists can be seen.

“ We wanted to put South Bay artists on the map, Chula Vista artists on the map,” Magbanua said. “Some place where they can all come together and the community can come and celebrate with them and meet them.”

Resident artist Salgado, who goes by the artist name Melicha, is a Chula Vista native. She said the festival is a way for the community to advocate for itself.

“I think it's super important to harvesting those kind of communities to mingle and learn from each other and be represented,” Melicha said.

Courtesy of Melissa Salgado Melissa "Melicha" Salgado at her home, with her favorite art piece (left) on display at Casa Casillas.

Organizers say the event brings between 2,000 and 3,000 people, and it is gaining more traction each year.

Magbanua said he hopes when the art festival grows beyond the space in front of City Hall, it can move to Eucalyptus Park, located downhill from Casa Casillas.

“We hope to have a lot more than just exhibits here, but like a lot more programming," Magbanua said. “To have local artists come and meet and have those kinds of conversations about what it is to be an artist, how do you do art, et cetera.”

At a time when diversity and equity are being debated at both the federal and local levels, organizers said the art festival allows different communities to show up for one another.

Melicha said she hopes the event helps residents of Chula Vista feel seen.

“ I hope they feel included and that they feel represented and almost inspired to maybe do something creative,” she said. “And just feel good about supporting other artists and people in their community.”

Melicha will be one of five artists live painting at the event. There will also be interactive activities, live performances and more than 75 art vendors.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said the festival is a community event and a chance to connect with local artists.

“You don't have to be an artist or even like art too much, just come on down,” McCann said. “But we have some tremendous art that I think most people will find something that they will love.”

The Chula Vista Art Fest will be held at the courtyard outside City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 27, from noon to 6 p.m.