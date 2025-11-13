San Diego weekend arts events: Spock, noodles, clowns and doom metal

Visual art

'Race: Power, Resistance & Change'

A new exhibit at the Museum of Us explores the history of race in the region, tracing back to Spanish colonization, and the ways race is intertwined with the infrastructure and systems of modern life. In addition to histories, timelines and interactive installations, visual artists include Cog•nate Collective, the de la Torre Brothers, Hugo Crosthwaite, Dr. Stanley Rodriguez, Priscilla Ortiz-Sawah, James Luna, Sanford Biggers and more. Note: The Museum of Us has a "Membership on Us" program that can turn a one-day admission ticket into a yearlong membership.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Opens Nov. 14 | Museum of Us, 1350 El Prado, Balboa Park | $16.95-$19.95 | MORE INFO

'Modern Simplicity: The Architecture of Irving J. Gill in Oceanside'

Now on view at Oceanside Museum of Art, this exhibit explores the historic architecture of pioneering Southern California architect Irving J. Gill — including Oceanside's City Hall and the original Fire Station, both on the same block as OMA. The museum will soon expand into the firehouse. The collection is curated by Heath Fox and organized by the Irving J. Gill Foundation. An exhibition celebration is scheduled for Nov. 22.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. On view through April 26, 2025 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Checka Photography of makeup by artist Michelle Vivianna will be part of "Clownin' Around," Saturday, Nov. 15, at Woo Studios.

'Clownin’ Around'

Curated by Checka, this exhibit features work from 20 local artists, including Arianna Ytselle, A.G. Muñoz, Karina Zúñiga, Diosa Enfadosa, Marcie Frausto, Ligma Airbrush and more. Don't miss the photography of makeup artist Michelle Vivianna's next-level clown designs. The reception also offers food, DJs and lowriders.

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 | Woo Studios, 2212 Main St., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Author & Punisher, King Yosef and Fitness at Casbah

San Diego's own drone metal star Tristan Shone returns to the Casbah with his custom-build "Drone Machine" industrial instruments. As we often say at the KPBS arts desk, birding is hot right now — but of all the places I'd expect birding to show up, an Author & Punisher album was not on my list. Each doom-filled track on his new album, "Nocturnal Birding," is named after an otherwise cute-sounding bird. King Yosef and Fitness will also perform. Expect it to be very loud.

<a href="https://authorandpunisher.bandcamp.com/album/nocturnal-birding">Nocturnal Birding by Author & Punisher</a>

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $31.44 | MORE INFO

Bang on a Can All-Stars

Chamber ensemble Bang on a Can All-Stars will tour through UC San Diego's Mandeville Auditorium to perform pieces from the late Japanese pioneering composer Ryuichi Sakamoto's influential and incredible album "1996."

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 | Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego | $47 | MORE INFO

'Tales of Enchantment: Hadelich Plays Sibelius'

Celebrated violinist Augustin Hadelich returns to San Diego to perform Sibelius' Finnish folk-inspired "Violin Concerto in D minor" with the San Diego Symphony. Also on the program are Mendelssohn's "The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), inspired by Scotland's remote islands, and Schubert's "Symphony No. 9: The Great."

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14-15 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

Art of Elan: 'Another View'

In the Mingei's serene and artful theater, chamber ensemble Art of Elan will present work by contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and Pulitzer winner Caroline Shaw, along with Ernest Block (1880-1959). Montgomery was named Performance Today's 2025 Classical Woman of the Year.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | $39-$44 | MORE INFO

Press Pause

Sound healing, music, visual art and dance converge at an Afternoon Umbrella Friends' Umbrellavation event to promote healing through art. Ticket proceeds will fund mental health and other wellness programs for artists.

Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16 | Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights | $55 individual, $88 family | MORE INFO

Books

By KPBS Public Media One Book, One San Diego author Thien Pham is shown with his graphic novel "Family Style."

'Noodles & Doodles" with 2025 One Book, One San Diego Teen Author Thien Pham

Presented by KPBS and Little Fish Comic Book Studio, author Thien Pham will join guests for a Vietnamese lunch, art lesson and discussion. Pham's book, "Family Style," is a graphic memoir following Pham's experience as a childhood refugee in California — and the role of food in his new life.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 | KPBS, 5200 Campanile Dr., SDSU | Free with RSVP | MORE INFO

Adam Nimoy: 'The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy'

Author Adam Nimoy will discuss his memoir about life with — and without — his iconic father, Leonard Nimoy, known for his role as Spock in "Star Trek." If you can't make the event (or want to warm up!), this interview with WBUR's Magna Chakrabarti is excellent.

1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16 | Mysterious Galaxy Books, 8555 Rosecrans St. #107A, Midway/Sports Arena | Free-$19.99 | MORE INFO

Theater

'Young Audiences'

OnStage Playhouse will premiere a new play by Mabelle Reynoso, "Young Audiences," about a school theater that cancels the production of a Latina feminist play in favor of "Hamlet Jr., the Musical." The story follows one woman’s efforts to get her play to audiences. Reynoso has said on social media that the play is decidedly not for kids.

Nov. 14 through Dec. 7 | OnStage Playhouse, 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

'Rent'

New Village Arts’ production of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical "Rent" is now out of previews. Adapted from the Puccini opera "La Bohème," the story follows struggling artists in New York City as they balance their creativity, dreams and relationships with a need to survive in a community still reeling from the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Directed by Kym Pappas.

Through Dec. 24 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $35-$70 | MORE INFO

Film

'Peter Hujar's Day'

This biopic follows groundbreaking American photographer Peter Hujar, who died at the height of the AIDS epidemic at the age of 53. He is often named in the same breath as artists like Robert Mapplethorpe or David Wojnarowicz. Filmmaker Ira Sachs draws from an unpublished interview with Hujar, where he was asked to describe — in great detail — the previous day.

Nov. 14-20 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., downtown | $9-$13 | MORE INFO

'Reel Voices' Screening

“Reel Voices” is part of Pacific Arts Movement and the San Diego Asian Film Festival. It is a youth education project that teaches high school students documentary filmmaking and storytelling through an intensive summer program. The films will screen in a shorts block at two locations during the closing weekend of SDAFF.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at Southwestern College Performing Arts Center, 900 Otay Lakes Dr., Chula Vista | 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at UltraStar Cinemas Mission Valley, 7510 Hazard Center Dr., #100, Mission Valley | $15 | MORE INFO

Festivals, family, markets and more

Mission Trails Regional Park Vendors are shown at the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation Visitor Center in an undated photo.

Holiday Marketplace at Mission Trails

The Mission Trails Regional Park Holiday Marketplace is a great spot to kick off holiday shopping — and maybe even take a quick hike while you're there. Or if the trails are too muddy, the views from the Visitor Center never disappoint. The market will feature handmade ceramics, art, food gifts, woodworking, jewelry and more. Featured vendors include Raíz Chocolate, Juliana Tipton Designs, San Diego Woodturners, Red Thread Vintage, Two Hermanas and more.