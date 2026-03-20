How San Diego's Balboa Park parking policy is affecting arts, culture and access

This is personal.
As someone who has been going to Balboa Park for decades and covering and programming events there, paying to park at San Diego's crown jewel is, well, infuriating — not because of how it impacts me personally, but because of how it impacts the things I value.
Paid parking in Balboa Park went into effect Jan. 5 and immediately met pushback. San Diego city leaders responded with expanded free parking for residents. City residents now receive a break, while county residents still have to pay.
The concern is that paid parking may hurt the organizations in the park that provide art and culture not just to city residents, but to the entire region and to tourists from around the world. Arts leaders say asking visitors to pay for parking has left some lots empty and reduced attendance at museums and businesses.
Judy Gradwohl, president and CEO of the San Diego Natural History Museum (SDNHM), said she understands the city's need to find new revenue sources.
“I totally understand the city's need to balance the budget. I have to do that every single year in my organization, and it's not easy,” Gradwohl said. “But I used to work for the federal government, and I understand the concept of rounding errors in budgets. In a $6.1 billion budget, that they have to find several million dollars in Balboa Park is inconceivable to me.”
Much of the pushback centers on why the city is addressing budget issues by implementing paid parking in a park that has historically been free.
Interviews with leaders of park institutions highlight early impacts of the policy.
Impact
Peter Comisky is executive director of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, which represents 24 arts, science, history and cultural institutions.
“The impact that this is having on visitation, and the devastation that that has over just the two months it's been in place, now looks like it will result in somewhere between a $20 million and $30 million loss in revenues to these organizations for what effectively is a very small percentage of that in actual parking revenue,” Comisky said.
“The impact that this is having on visitation, and the devastation that that has over just the two months it's been in place, now looks like it will result in somewhere between a $20 million and $30 million loss in revenues to these organizations for what effectively is a very small percentage of that in actual parking revenue.”Peter Comisky, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership
Steven Snyder, president and CEO of the Fleet Science Center, added, “The scale of the impact is pretty significant across all of us, right? So that's another important data piece to see and we could talk about who's actually not coming. And in our data, it's people in the city and the county. We've seen a significant decline in visitation and a significant increase in the number of parking conversations we have.”
Attendance data
- San Diego Natural History Museum: down 24% over 10 weeks since paid parking rollout
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum: down 29%
- Mingei International Museum: down 30+% in January and February
- Reuben H. Fleet Science Center: March is among its worst months since the 2008 recession
- Worldbeat Cultural Center: attendance down 25%, classes down 30%
- Balboa Park Cultural Partnership: many organizations project 20% drop
Snyder said shortly after the March 2 policy change, “Our membership is taking a huge hit because now suddenly it costs a lot more to have a membership than it did before because now you're paying each time you come. Interestingly, we do a lot of school groups and most of them come with chaperones who don't come on a bus. And so now the chaperones are seeing extra costs to come and chaperone their kid on a field trip.”
Tim Shields, managing director of The Old Globe, echoed Gradwohl’s point.
“Our education programs on the plaza once a month are offered for free to 2,500 or 3,000 people,” Shields said. “The idea that now they have to encounter some sort of barrier to that — and either logistically having to park very far away and try to find their way over to the Old Globe, or have to pay for parking in any place that's reasonably proximate in terms of walking distance — is a real problem for the community and a real problem that impedes the idea of what the park represented over all of its years of existence.”
“The idea that now they have to encounter some sort of barrier ... is a real problem for the community and a real problem that impedes the idea of what the park represented over all of its years of existence.”Tim Shields, The Old Globe
Snyder said the Fleet’s mission is also being impacted.
“I don't think most people realize we reach people in every single ZIP code in San Diego County,” Snyder said. “We're able to do that because we have this base of operations in the park. As that takes a hit, we see stress on that operation, that means we're going to end up pulling back programs from across the county. So it doesn't just impact what goes on in the park, it impacts our ability to reach people where they live and work and play. I think the impacts here are much larger than anyone initially thought would happen with this.”
Larger institutions like the Fleet may be better positioned to survive a significant drop in attendance. But there are many smaller nonprofits in Balboa Park as well, like the San Diego Model Railroad Museum.
“As a smaller organization, we just don't have the firepower for fundraising like a lot of the larger ones,” explained Michael Warburton, executive director of the San Diego Model Railroad Museum. “I've been tracking our attendance since January 5, when the parking started and have kept rolling totals, and since that time we're down in attendance 29%. And what we've really seen though is that that casual visitor, the people who decide to come on the weekend, for example, that's really dropped.”
These institutions say they are closely tracking data as impacts continue.
Gradwohl pointed to a spike in attendance on free parking holidays: “We had the best Presidents Day attendance in 10 years, which is coincidentally a parking holiday.”
Visitors have also reported confusion over rules and rates, and frustration when the parking app or the kiosks don’t work. The Globe had to delay a performance when the line at the kiosk was long and slow.
“The challenge is that frustration is going to make people decide not to come to Balboa Park,” Comisky said. “When people then choose not to come to the park because it's either too hard or the perception is it's very expensive for parking, that damages everybody in the park.”
Shaun Davis is producing director for the San Diego International Fringe Festival, which will take place in May with its home base in Balboa Park.
“We understand the city’s need to make up for the shortfall in the budget, but charging people to use a public park is not the way to do it,” Davis said. “Balboa Park is known for being an inviting open space in San Diego for the use of its citizens and tourists alike. Paid parking definitely is a concern for this year's festival and we will be monitoring attendance to the festival to see if Balboa Park will still be a viable option for the Fringe Festival in the future.”
Kevin Charles Patterson, founder and CEO of SD Fringe, added that accessibility is a core issue.
"Our concern at Fringe isn't just about the cost of a parking spot; it’s about the viability of our cultural jewel — Balboa Park — when accessibility remains tethered to an antiquated, car-centric model," Patterson said. "The lack of a direct rail or high-frequency, rapid transit link to the park's interior forces a continued costly reliance on personal vehicles. Nonetheless, it might be a setback for some now, but this can act as an impetus for creative solutions."
“Once you've lost someone who is a patron, a visitor, someone who feels that connection to you, it's hard to get back.”Steven Snyder, Fleet Science Center
And if paid parking stays in place for too long, Snyder said he fears people will just change their habits. “That will happen. That's not a question,” Snyder said. “Once you've lost someone who is a patron, a visitor, someone who feels that connection to you, it's hard to get back.”
Let's talk money
“Balboa Park drives about $670 million in economic impact for our city,” Comisky pointed out. “That includes at least $30 million in local taxes and some $90 million statewide for taxes. That is being put at risk. Every time you see a drop in visitation, that economic impact is dropping. You look at revenue shares with some of the restaurants and some of the other groups in the park. The reality is that with a 20% drop in visitation, which is what is projected to many of our organizations, the city will lose more money than they gain in the parking revenue that they've identified to date.”
Then there is the question of where the money raised will go.
“It would be terrific to believe that the revenue would be additive to the overall budget picture in Balboa Park,” Shields said. “I don't believe that to be the reality. As the parking revenue is generated, then general-purpose revenue is taken out of the budget overall. So to the extent that it reduces the pressure to reduce the budget in Balboa Park, I suppose you can make the case that it's helpful overall. But I don't believe that there's any forward-looking projection that says that it in fact will be additive and begin to solve the problems that we have here in the park, which are ones of enormous backlogs of physical inventory needs that need to be handled in all the buildings of Balboa Park, which are city-owned."
Shields noted that the public might not realize that buildings like the Old Globe are city-owned. "The Globe occupies it under the terms of a long-term lease, and any work that the Globe does on the buildings is simply a leasehold improvement. (The city is) responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the buildings, the outside shell of the building, the roofs, all of those elevators. So if this money could be put toward beginning to solve some of the backlog problem of these kinds of issues, I think there'd be a greater acceptance of it among those who are trying to operate the institutions here in Balboa Park.”
"The city is simply shifting the financial burden from their inability to balance the budget onto the budgets of the nonprofits."Judy Gradwohl (San Diego Natural History Museum)
Gradwohl highlighted that for SDNHM, “we've been investing $3 million a year in this city-owned building that we live in. So we are already absorbing a huge financial burden for the city. My position is that the city is simply shifting the financial burden from their inability to balance the budget onto the budgets of the nonprofits. We expect to lose about $1 million out of our budget if we stay at 20% to 25% below our normal visitation. And across the whole park, they're projecting $20 to $30 million loss. It cannot be worth the political capital to bring in several million dollars of parking funds.”
“The bottom line is that the dollars that are being raised through the parking charge are a tiny amount of the deferred maintenance that's required in Balboa Park," Comisky added. “So while it's welcoming that the city is recognizing that need, the solution is far from anything that is not just adequate, but is even a drop in the ocean.”
Smaller nonprofits like the Model Railroad Museum lack the fundraising capacity of larger institutions.
“So while we would love to have donors take care of some of the issues we have with the building, we have to rely on the city to make repairs,” Warburton said. “I've been dealing with leaks every time it rains for months coming into one of my exhibit spaces. Every few years we have a sewer drain that backs up and floods and causes issues. We have real issues that are continual, and it's a struggle.”
“That's one of the other things we have heard is when we're out in the community: ‘Why are you charging for parking?’ We're not charging for parking. That's not us,” Snyder said. “We see none of this money. So I do think there's a bit of a misconception. We can't do that. The zoo can. The zoo, as we often say, is its own animal.”
The Zoo — its own animal
The San Diego Zoo is the only park organization with a designated parking lot and can determine the policies for it. Meghan Breen, public relations representative for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), explained that SDZWA implemented paid parking starting September 2025 and recently negotiated a new 52-year lease with the city.
“The recent lease amendment secures the zoo’s future for the next 52 years,” Breen said. “This lease extension provides the long-term stability needed for the continued care of the zoo’s wildlife and plants, enabling the zoo to plan and commit to long-term capital improvements that will drive tourism, and preserve the zoo’s ability to create jobs and economic benefits for the region well into the future. The agreement also establishes a revenue structure for paid parking, providing a framework for 50-50 shared revenue and a minimum guarantee of $3 million annually to the city. The revenue retained by the zoo will first support the zoo’s maintenance of the parking lot and then its century-long mission of wildlife conservation, education and community engagement. This lease provides the foundation for thoughtful planning, enabling the alliance to plan for the decades ahead and support conservation efforts in San Diego and around the world.”
Balboa Park as a regional asset
The zoo's situation complicates the conversation, but Balboa Park is seen as a regional, not strictly city, asset.
“We serve the people of the entire region and don't want to draw a line at the city border,” Gradwohl said.
Warburton agreed, “This cuts against that idea of access to all. A large portion of our visitors are from the county. We can't succeed as a city without the county.”
“Balboa Park is truly a regional asset,” Comisky said. “It's an amazing asset for the city, but it truly is regional both in economic impact for the city and also on our guests and our visitors. Parking really should be free for everyone in Balboa Park.”
Gradwohl hears feedback constantly. "At dry cleaners, grocery stores, neighborhood walks, everybody's upset,” Gradwohl said. “But the positive that I pull out of it is that there's obviously a lot of ownership of Balboa Park by people. And I find that really heartening. But they're definitely not coming back to the park. We're sitting in my office — if we look out my windows, we can see there are empty parking spaces on a beautiful Friday afternoon.”
But that sense of ownership fuels outrage.
“Anytime I look at anything posted by the city related to parking, the majority of comments, and quite often people identifying as non-city residents, are very angry about it and are literally writing to boycott Balboa Park,” Warburton said.
“That makes me a little crazy,” Gradwohl said. “Have people boycott the park? But I do understand. And I do hear people talking about that.”
Where do we go from here
Paid parking is entering its third month, and these organizations say the city has not addressed their concerns.
"Balboa Park is a complicated place," Snyder said. "This isn't your neighborhood park. This is a very special place to everyone in San Diego. It's the place where a couple of years ago we had 5,000 people show up to view a solar eclipse. They could have seen it from their house, but they came down to Balboa Park to do it together. And anything that puts a barrier to leaving your bubble and coming together as San Diegans just isn't an ideal thing. Balboa Park plays a very special role in San Diego County and probably needs to be thought of in that way.”
The recent changes to parking policies aren't enough to satisfy Gradwohl: "They clearly haven't helped yet, and they're not going to help over the long run. Our position here at the Natural History Museum is that parking should be free for everyone, and that paid parking limits the ability for people to use this incredibly important civic space. At a minimum, they should pause the whole thing until they work out all the kinks because there are way too many.”
“If I could bend somebody's ear, it would be actually talking to the voters, the constituents," Warburton said. "And about something we very rarely, if ever, hear about this whole situation is how did we get in this budget crisis to begin with, and what costs went up so much that we have to charge for parking in places like Balboa Park.”
"I want to encourage a regional solution to the issues," Shields emphasized. "And whether that's some sort of dialog between the city and the county, whatever form it would take, I would hope that enlightened minds could get together and determine a way that this problem could be shared among the region's entities, as opposed to being shouldered simply by the city. We just think the park ought to be accessible to everybody. That's what it was created for. That's 100 years of practice that said that's what the park is.”
Take action
Comisky urges people who are upset about parking to go to savebalboapark.org, where people can communicate directly with their council members and the mayor and fill out the mayor’s survey about the budget.
Shields added, “If you're not a city resident and you're a resident of the county and don't like the idea of paid parking in Balboa Park, reach out to your county supervisor and urge them to talk to the city about potential solutions to this issue.”
The city provides parking information online, but Balboa Park's own resources may be more useful.