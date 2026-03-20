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A parking sign in Balboa Park, part of the city's early 2026 rollout of paid parking policies. March 6, 2026.
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
A parking sign in Balboa Park, part of the city's early 2026 rollout of paid parking policies. March 6, 2026.

How San Diego's Balboa Park parking policy is affecting arts, culture and access

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published March 20, 2026 at 10:20 AM PDT

S1: Welcome in San Diego. I'm Andrew Bowen in for Jade Hindman. On today's show , our arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with museum leaders in Balboa Park on the impacts of new parking fees. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Back in January , San Diego began asking visitors to Balboa Park to pay for parking. Up until this week , the city had offered a grace period , declining to write tickets for violators. The city has also expanded free parking for city residents , and it made parking free for everyone after 6 p.m. , but there's been a sustained backlash to the parking fees. KPBS Arts reporter Beth Accomando recently checked in with organizations in the park about how the changes are affecting them. She spoke with Tim Shields , managing director of the Old Globe Theatre. Michael Warburton , executive director of the Model Railroad Museum , and Peter Kaminski , executive director of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership. Here's their conversation.

S2: I am here at the Old Globe Theatre and we are going to be talking about parking here in Balboa Park. And since we are at the globe , I would like to go to Tim first to talk about how has this parking , which came into effect earlier this year , impacted the globe so far.

S3:

S2: And Peter , you work with an organization that oversees a lot of things in the park.

S4: We're at the point where now where we're kind of finalizing the data for February , fully supportive of everything Tim has just identified where where the confusion is rife , where the concern is real about the impact , but most importantly , the impact that this is having on visitation and the devastation that that has over the just the two months that's been in place , um , looks like it will result in somewhere between a 20 and $30 million loss in revenues to these organizations for what effectively is a very small percentage of that in actual parking revenue. So I think we need to ensure that we're realistic and ensure that we actually identify the issues that this is causing at the same time.

S2: And , Michael , you are with one of the museums here , Railroad Museum. And you're a small organization here.

S5: And since that time , we're down in attendance 29%. And what we've really seen , though , is that that casual visitor , the people who decide to come on the weekend , for example , that's really dropped. As an example , Sunday , March 1st , we were down 39% compared to 2025.

S2: Now , this parking has been in effect for a couple of months , as you've mentioned.

S4: We expressed and continue to express our concern about the introduction of paid parking. However , it was extremely important for the members of the cultural partnership , not just that our team members were considered in the roll out of that , but also the visitors to the park and how Balboa Park is truly a regional asset. It is a city asset , no doubt. It's an amazing asset , but it truly is both regional impact , both in economic impact for the city and also on our guests and our visitors. So it was something that the cultural partnership certainly expressed our concern. We offered some ideas. There were definitely ideas that perhaps didn't quite fit the city's vision at that point , and we are pleased that the mayor has introduced a couple of first steps in making some changes. We think it needs to go a lot further. Parking really should be free.

S2: Well , you mentioned changes. One recently came into effect on March 2nd , trying to keep up with what the changes are and what they mean and how to navigate it. I came for Black Comics day. I knew there was three hours free parking at Inspiration Point , but after three hours I was asked by my app to pay for the full $10 for the day because it didn't have , you know , an option for like 4 hours or 3 hours.

S3: We hope they'll do that on the weekends as well. But writ large , the rules in the system , even as it's set up now and even as it's been offered at its most latest iteration of it , is still confusing to patrons , still confusing to anybody who wants to come to the park visitors and works against the public. Access to the park and to organizations like the globe are education programs. For instance , out on the plaza once a month , we offer for free to 2500 or 3000 people , and the idea that now they have to encounter some sort of barrier to that , and either logistically or having to park very far away to try to find their way over to the old globe , or have to pay for parking in any place that's reasonably approximate in terms of walking distance is a real problem for the community , and a real problem that impedes the idea of what the park represented over all of its years of existence. Yeah.

S5: Yeah. Just to follow up with where Tim was going , if San Diego residents think it's going to be just like it was before January 5th , they are completely wrong because there's a cumbersome process to register as a city resident , you have to pay the $5 , you have to wait 48 hours. But then when you get here , the city describes it. 70% of the parking is now available for them to park for free. Those are also the same lots that staff and volunteers are being forced to park in as well. And so not only do you consider that a 30% reduction to make the 70% that is now available for free , but you're also competing for basically parking inventory with all of the staff and volunteers and the people who work here.

S2: For me , the parking app is very easy. It's on my phone. I've got that all in. My mom could not do that , and with some recent vandalism of some of the kiosks , then you don't even have the option of going and putting your credit card in.

S3: And even with those kiosks , we know from the recent experience you were at the globe , we had to delay a performance by 15 minutes because of the line at the kiosk , simply to be able to get the negotiate through the parking structure there. So people , when they went at peak times , are finding a line at the kiosk and people in the line helping people in front of them to try to get through it. But it has a direct impact in how people can get to performances at the globe.

S4: And I think what you see there to , to Tim's point is you see a frustration. The challenge is that that frustration is going to make people decide not to come to Balboa Park. And we talk about Model Railroad Museum. We talk about the Art Institute. We talk about we talk about all these amazing museums and cultural experiences , many of which people are discovering when they come to the park. So , yes , they'll come to the Old Globe. Yes , they'll come tomorrow. They'll they'll come to fleet. But when they're here , they also discover just this amazing breadth of cultural experience. And when people then choose not to come to the park because it's either too hard or the perception is it's very expensive for parking , that damages everybody in the park. It damages our city.

S2: You know , on the surface , it seems like the cost of parking may deter some people.

S5: Anytime I look at anything posted by the city related to parking , the majority of comments and quite , quite often people identifying as non city residents are very angry about it and are literally writing boycott Balboa Park.

S3: When a certain way. It's understandable that the city has an asset and they view that asset as something that they could in the end extract some revenue from. But as a public amenity. To think that way about Balboa Park is , I believe , ill considered , if you would think about it as a parallel for public libraries , which everyone understands the function and the nature of public libraries , you could say , well , that's a public amenity that's being funded with taxpayer dollars. Why don't we try to extract some value from that ? Let's start charging for people to take out books , $5 a book. We can generate revenue that way. I don't think anybody in the public would think that would be a good idea. In a very same argument , in the very same parallel way , I think the same could be held true for Balboa Park that were as much a public amenity as any of the libraries , any of the recreation spots , swimming pools. You can't charge for everything about quality of life in San Diego , and expect that the taxpayers of San Diego , city and county would think that's a really terrific idea.

S4: Balboa Park also drives about $670 million in economic impact for our city. That includes at least at least $30 million in local taxes and some $90 million statewide for taxes. That is being put at risk every time you see a drop in visitation. That economic impact is dropping. You look at revenue shares with some of the restaurants and some of the other groups in the park. The reality is that with a 20% drop in visitation , which is what is projected to many of our organizations , the city will lose more money than they gain in the parking revenue that they've identified to date.

S3: And in fact , the Cone Restaurant Group , and so far , their experience with the Prado restaurant is exactly that , that their business is down. And and the Cone Restaurant Group has been prominent in the voices that are calling for the suspension of paid parking in Balboa Park.

S2:

S3: To.

S4: To.

S3: Believe that the revenue would be additive to the overall budget picture in Balboa Park. I don't believe that to be the reality as the parking revenue is generated , then general purpose revenue is taken out of the budget overall. So to the extent that it reduces the pressure to reduce the budget in Balboa Park , I suppose you can make the case that it's helpful overall , but I don't believe that there's any forward looking projection that says that it , in fact , will be additive and begin to solve the problems that we have here in the park , which are ones of enormous backlogs of physical inventory needs that need to be handled in all the buildings of Balboa Park , which are city owned , including the public may not be aware of this. The Old Globe and the physical plant of the Old Globe is owned by the City of San Diego. The globe occupies it under the terms of a long term lease , and any work that the globe does on the buildings is simply a leasehold improvement. But it's the city of San Diego that holds title to the buildings. Therefore , they're responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the buildings. The outside shell of the building , the roofs , all of those elevators , all of those kinds of things are the city's responsibility. So if this money could be put towards the end of beginning to solve some of the backlog problem of of these kinds of issues , I think there'd be a greater acceptance of it among those who are trying to operate the institutions here in Balboa Park.

S4: Every building , including the historic ones , our city assets. And so what we find is all of our members are using private philanthropic dollars to improve that experience. We need to ensure that the experience within the whole park continues to be elevated. And right now , I don't believe that the way that the parking is being run , nor the fact that that parking charge exists. Serves that purpose.

S5: As a smaller organization , the San Diego Model Railroad Museum , we just don't have the firepower for fundraising like a lot of the larger ones. And so while we would love to have donors take care of some of the issues we have with the building , we have to rely on the city to make repairs. And I've been dealing with leaks every time it rains for months. Coming into one of my exhibit spaces , every few years , we have a sewer drain that backs up and floods and causes issues like we have real issues that are continual and it's a struggle , you know , honestly , to have some of these things repaired and maintained by the city because one , they don't have the money and to sometimes they don't have the staff.

S4: Bottom line there is that the dollars that are being raised through the parking charge are a tiny amount of the deferred maintenance that's required in Balboa Park. So while it's welcoming that the city is recognizing that need. The solution is far from anything that is not just adequate , but is even a drop in the ocean.

S2: Well , and the other thing about the park is there are so many nonprofit organizations. You know , these aren't big corporations or , you know , chain stores or things like that. And it seems like we're already in a climate where , you know , that kind of funding is being cut from other sources.

S5: And I would say that climate , as far as our economic climate has a lot to do with our ability to fundraise. There's only so much of a pie when it comes to funds and philanthropy , and arts and culture is already a smaller slice compared to Health and Human services. And so when you start to have a downturn in the economic climate , it becomes even harder to raise funds for arts and cultural organizations.

S2: So at this particular point in time , if you had the ear of Todd Gloria or somebody else and you said , here's an idea or here's a way we could fix this , and also with the the idea that they have budget shortfalls , they are trying to make it up.

S4: Parking should be free in Balboa Park. The incremental revenue that you receive , whether that's through restaurants and sales tax , whether that's through other direct economic impact , whether that's through the destination of Balboa Park , is such an important destination for San Diego. That's going to by far make up a lot of the revenues that you would otherwise receive from something like paid parking. So for me , the end point is always the starting point , which is that parking should be free for everyone in Balboa Park.

S5:

S6:

S3: Sort of wave a magic wand , I suppose it would be a solution where we've talked a little earlier in this conversation about Balboa Park being , although owned by the city , a regional asset. And I would want to encourage a regional solution to the issues and whether that's some sort of dialogue between the city and the county , whatever form it would take. I would hope that that enlightened minds could get together and determine a way that this problem could be shared among the region's entities , as opposed to being shouldered simply by the city. I know the city itself would be , I think , interested in having those kinds of conversations about this kind of burden being born in terms of the expense of the park solely by the city. So if we are to broaden that conversation , I think that would be an entirely good thing for the region.

S2: The concessions that have been made recently have mostly been focused on San Diego city residents , like , how are you seeing some of those incremental changes that they're trying to do ? What do you think those changes are actually doing ? Are they actually making a difference or not.

S3: In a partial way ? They're making a difference. Again , city residents that use the park frequently are reporting that it's easier for them to get to. And that's great. We appreciate that. As Peter said earlier , as a first step , they moved the end time for enforcement from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. , which for a performing arts organization like the globe , that's helpful. So the city's been helpful in that regard. But overall , again , as a regional asset. We just think the park ought to be accessible to everybody. That's what it was created for. That's 100 years of practice. That said , that's what the park is. And now this cuts against that idea of access to all.

S5: A large portion of our visitors are from the county. Right. And we need to remind the city residents and politicians that we can't succeed as a city without the county.

S1: That was KPBS Beth Accomando speaking with Tim Shields of the Old Globe Theatre. Michael Warburton of the Model Railroad Museum. And Peter Kaminski of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership.

S7: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

This is personal.

As someone who has been going to Balboa Park for decades and covering and programming events there, paying to park at San Diego's crown jewel is, well, infuriating — not because of how it impacts me personally, but because of how it impacts the things I value.

Paid parking in Balboa Park went into effect Jan. 5 and immediately met pushback. San Diego city leaders responded with expanded free parking for residents. City residents now receive a break, while county residents still have to pay.

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The concern is that paid parking may hurt the organizations in the park that provide art and culture not just to city residents, but to the entire region and to tourists from around the world. Arts leaders say asking visitors to pay for parking has left some lots empty and reduced attendance at museums and businesses.

The lower lot at Inspiration point was still mostly
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
The lower lot at Inspiration Point was mostly empty on the morning of Black Comix Day at the Worldbeat Cultural Center on the edge of Balboa Park on Feb. 14, 2026.

Judy Gradwohl, president and CEO of the San Diego Natural History Museum (SDNHM), said she understands the city's need to find new revenue sources.

“I totally understand the city's need to balance the budget. I have to do that every single year in my organization, and it's not easy,” Gradwohl said. “But I used to work for the federal government, and I understand the concept of rounding errors in budgets. In a $6.1 billion budget, that they have to find several million dollars in Balboa Park is inconceivable to me.”

Much of the pushback centers on why the city is addressing budget issues by implementing paid parking in a park that has historically been free.

Interviews with leaders of park institutions highlight early impacts of the policy.

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Impact

Peter Comisky is executive director of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, which represents 24 arts, science, history and cultural institutions.

“The impact that this is having on visitation, and the devastation that that has over just the two months it's been in place, now looks like it will result in somewhere between a $20 million and $30 million loss in revenues to these organizations for what effectively is a very small percentage of that in actual parking revenue,” Comisky said.

“The impact that this is having on visitation, and the devastation that that has over just the two months it's been in place, now looks like it will result in somewhere between a $20 million and $30 million loss in revenues to these organizations for what effectively is a very small percentage of that in actual parking revenue.”
Peter Comisky, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership

Steven Snyder, president and CEO of the Fleet Science Center, added, “The scale of the impact is pretty significant across all of us, right? So that's another important data piece to see and we could talk about who's actually not coming. And in our data, it's people in the city and the county. We've seen a significant decline in visitation and a significant increase in the number of parking conversations we have.”

Attendance data

  • San Diego Natural History Museum: down 24% over 10 weeks since paid parking rollout
  • San Diego Model Railroad Museum: down 29%
  • Mingei International Museum: down 30+% in January and February
  • Reuben H. Fleet Science Center: March is among its worst months since the 2008 recession
  • Worldbeat Cultural Center: attendance down 25%, classes down 30%
  • Balboa Park Cultural Partnership: many organizations project 20% drop

Snyder said shortly after the March 2 policy change, “Our membership is taking a huge hit because now suddenly it costs a lot more to have a membership than it did before because now you're paying each time you come. Interestingly, we do a lot of school groups and most of them come with chaperones who don't come on a bus. And so now the chaperones are seeing extra costs to come and chaperone their kid on a field trip.”

Tim Shields, managing director of The Old Globe, echoed Gradwohl’s point.

“Our education programs on the plaza once a month are offered for free to 2,500 or 3,000 people,” Shields said. “The idea that now they have to encounter some sort of barrier to that — and either logistically having to park very far away and try to find their way over to the Old Globe, or have to pay for parking in any place that's reasonably proximate in terms of walking distance — is a real problem for the community and a real problem that impedes the idea of what the park represented over all of its years of existence.”

“The idea that now they have to encounter some sort of barrier ... is a real problem for the community and a real problem that impedes the idea of what the park represented over all of its years of existence.”
Tim Shields, The Old Globe

Snyder said the Fleet’s mission is also being impacted.

“I don't think most people realize we reach people in every single ZIP code in San Diego County,” Snyder said. “We're able to do that because we have this base of operations in the park. As that takes a hit, we see stress on that operation, that means we're going to end up pulling back programs from across the county. So it doesn't just impact what goes on in the park, it impacts our ability to reach people where they live and work and play. I think the impacts here are much larger than anyone initially thought would happen with this.”

Changes to the paid parking policies in Balboa Park changed for city residents on March 2, March 6, 2026
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
A parking sign in Balboa Park lists resident and nonresident rates and notes expanded free parking for verified city residents beginning March 2, 2026, as the city adjusted its rollout. March 6, 2026.

Larger institutions like the Fleet may be better positioned to survive a significant drop in attendance. But there are many smaller nonprofits in Balboa Park as well, like the San Diego Model Railroad Museum.

“As a smaller organization, we just don't have the firepower for fundraising like a lot of the larger ones,” explained Michael Warburton, executive director of the San Diego Model Railroad Museum. “I've been tracking our attendance since January 5, when the parking started and have kept rolling totals, and since that time we're down in attendance 29%. And what we've really seen though is that that casual visitor, the people who decide to come on the weekend, for example, that's really dropped.”

These institutions say they are closely tracking data as impacts continue.

Gradwohl pointed to a spike in attendance on free parking holidays: “We had the best Presidents Day attendance in 10 years, which is coincidentally a parking holiday.”

Visitors have also reported confusion over rules and rates, and frustration when the parking app or the kiosks don’t work. The Globe had to delay a performance when the line at the kiosk was long and slow.

“The challenge is that frustration is going to make people decide not to come to Balboa Park,” Comisky said. “When people then choose not to come to the park because it's either too hard or the perception is it's very expensive for parking, that damages everybody in the park.”

Shaun Davis is producing director for the San Diego International Fringe Festival, which will take place in May with its home base in Balboa Park.

Todd Blakesley presented a two-minute preview of his San Diego Fringe show “Crapshoot! Or Why I Voted for Trump: A Love Story” on June 4 at the Marie Hitchcock Theater in Balboa Park. His show is part of the seventh annual San Diego International Fringe Festival that runs June 6 through 16 at multiple venues.
Beth Accomando
Performer Todd Blakesley presents a preview during a past San Diego International Fringe Festival event at the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater in Balboa Park. June 4, 2019.

“We understand the city’s need to make up for the shortfall in the budget, but charging people to use a public park is not the way to do it,” Davis said. “Balboa Park is known for being an inviting open space in San Diego for the use of its citizens and tourists alike. Paid parking definitely is a concern for this year's festival and we will be monitoring attendance to the festival to see if Balboa Park will still be a viable option for the Fringe Festival in the future.”

Kevin Charles Patterson, founder and CEO of SD Fringe, added that accessibility is a core issue.

"Our concern at Fringe isn't just about the cost of a parking spot; it’s about the viability of our cultural jewel — Balboa Park — when accessibility remains tethered to an antiquated, car-centric model," Patterson said. "The lack of a direct rail or high-frequency, rapid transit link to the park's interior forces a continued costly reliance on personal vehicles. Nonetheless, it might be a setback for some now, but this can act as an impetus for creative solutions."

“Once you've lost someone who is a patron, a visitor, someone who feels that connection to you, it's hard to get back.”
Steven Snyder, Fleet Science Center

And if paid parking stays in place for too long, Snyder said he fears people will just change their habits. “That will happen. That's not a question,” Snyder said. “Once you've lost someone who is a patron, a visitor, someone who feels that connection to you, it's hard to get back.”

Let's talk money

“Balboa Park drives about $670 million in economic impact for our city,” Comisky pointed out. “That includes at least $30 million in local taxes and some $90 million statewide for taxes. That is being put at risk. Every time you see a drop in visitation, that economic impact is dropping. You look at revenue shares with some of the restaurants and some of the other groups in the park. The reality is that with a 20% drop in visitation, which is what is projected to many of our organizations, the city will lose more money than they gain in the parking revenue that they've identified to date.”

Then there is the question of where the money raised will go.

“It would be terrific to believe that the revenue would be additive to the overall budget picture in Balboa Park,” Shields said. “I don't believe that to be the reality. As the parking revenue is generated, then general-purpose revenue is taken out of the budget overall. So to the extent that it reduces the pressure to reduce the budget in Balboa Park, I suppose you can make the case that it's helpful overall. But I don't believe that there's any forward-looking projection that says that it in fact will be additive and begin to solve the problems that we have here in the park, which are ones of enormous backlogs of physical inventory needs that need to be handled in all the buildings of Balboa Park, which are city-owned."

The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park is pictured in this undated photo.
Courtesy of the Old Globe Theatre
The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park is pictured in this undated photo.

Shields noted that the public might not realize that buildings like the Old Globe are city-owned. "The Globe occupies it under the terms of a long-term lease, and any work that the Globe does on the buildings is simply a leasehold improvement. (The city is) responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the buildings, the outside shell of the building, the roofs, all of those elevators. So if this money could be put toward beginning to solve some of the backlog problem of these kinds of issues, I think there'd be a greater acceptance of it among those who are trying to operate the institutions here in Balboa Park.”

"The city is simply shifting the financial burden from their inability to balance the budget onto the budgets of the nonprofits."
Judy Gradwohl (San Diego Natural History Museum)

Gradwohl highlighted that for SDNHM, “we've been investing $3 million a year in this city-owned building that we live in. So we are already absorbing a huge financial burden for the city. My position is that the city is simply shifting the financial burden from their inability to balance the budget onto the budgets of the nonprofits. We expect to lose about $1 million out of our budget if we stay at 20% to 25% below our normal visitation. And across the whole park, they're projecting $20 to $30 million loss. It cannot be worth the political capital to bring in several million dollars of parking funds.”

A city of San Diego "p
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
A city of San Diego "pay-by-plate" parking sign instructs visitors to enter a license plate number and pay at a meter following the rollout of paid parking in Balboa Park. Feb. 14, 2026.

“The bottom line is that the dollars that are being raised through the parking charge are a tiny amount of the deferred maintenance that's required in Balboa Park," Comisky added. “So while it's welcoming that the city is recognizing that need, the solution is far from anything that is not just adequate, but is even a drop in the ocean.”

Smaller nonprofits like the Model Railroad Museum lack the fundraising capacity of larger institutions.

“So while we would love to have donors take care of some of the issues we have with the building, we have to rely on the city to make repairs,” Warburton said. “I've been dealing with leaks every time it rains for months coming into one of my exhibit spaces. Every few years we have a sewer drain that backs up and floods and causes issues. We have real issues that are continual, and it's a struggle.”

A model train is shown in the San Diego Model Railroad Museum on Oct. 15, 2025.
Arts & Culture
North America's largest model railroad museum is right here in San Diego
John Carroll

“That's one of the other things we have heard is when we're out in the community: ‘Why are you charging for parking?’ We're not charging for parking. That's not us,” Snyder said. “We see none of this money. So I do think there's a bit of a misconception. We can't do that. The zoo can. The zoo, as we often say, is its own animal.”

The Zoo — its own animal

The San Diego Zoo is the only park organization with a designated parking lot and can determine the policies for it. Meghan Breen, public relations representative for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), explained that SDZWA implemented paid parking starting September 2025 and recently negotiated a new 52-year lease with the city.

A polar bear at the San Diego Zoo pictured on Nov. 5, 2022.
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
A polar bear moves through its enclosure at the San Diego Zoo, the only major Balboa Park institution that manages its own parking policies. Nov. 5, 2022.

“The recent lease amendment secures the zoo’s future for the next 52 years,” Breen said. “This lease extension provides the long-term stability needed for the continued care of the zoo’s wildlife and plants, enabling the zoo to plan and commit to long-term capital improvements that will drive tourism, and preserve the zoo’s ability to create jobs and economic benefits for the region well into the future. The agreement also establishes a revenue structure for paid parking, providing a framework for 50-50 shared revenue and a minimum guarantee of $3 million annually to the city. The revenue retained by the zoo will first support the zoo’s maintenance of the parking lot and then its century-long mission of wildlife conservation, education and community engagement. This lease provides the foundation for thoughtful planning, enabling the alliance to plan for the decades ahead and support conservation efforts in San Diego and around the world.”

Balboa Park as a regional asset

The zoo's situation complicates the conversation, but Balboa Park is seen as a regional, not strictly city, asset.

“We serve the people of the entire region and don't want to draw a line at the city border,” Gradwohl said.

Warburton agreed, “This cuts against that idea of access to all. A large portion of our visitors are from the county. We can't succeed as a city without the county.”

“Balboa Park is truly a regional asset,” Comisky said. “It's an amazing asset for the city, but it truly is regional both in economic impact for the city and also on our guests and our visitors. Parking really should be free for everyone in Balboa Park.”

The San Diego Natural History Museum is pictured in this undated photo.
Patty Mooney
The San Diego Natural History Museum is pictured in this undated photo.

Gradwohl hears feedback constantly. "At dry cleaners, grocery stores, neighborhood walks, everybody's upset,” Gradwohl said. “But the positive that I pull out of it is that there's obviously a lot of ownership of Balboa Park by people. And I find that really heartening. But they're definitely not coming back to the park. We're sitting in my office — if we look out my windows, we can see there are empty parking spaces on a beautiful Friday afternoon.”

But that sense of ownership fuels outrage.

“Anytime I look at anything posted by the city related to parking, the majority of comments, and quite often people identifying as non-city residents, are very angry about it and are literally writing to boycott Balboa Park,” Warburton said.

“That makes me a little crazy,” Gradwohl said. “Have people boycott the park? But I do understand. And I do hear people talking about that.”

Where do we go from here

Paid parking is entering its third month, and these organizations say the city has not addressed their concerns.

"Balboa Park is a complicated place," Snyder said. "This isn't your neighborhood park. This is a very special place to everyone in San Diego. It's the place where a couple of years ago we had 5,000 people show up to view a solar eclipse. They could have seen it from their house, but they came down to Balboa Park to do it together. And anything that puts a barrier to leaving your bubble and coming together as San Diegans just isn't an ideal thing. Balboa Park plays a very special role in San Diego County and probably needs to be thought of in that way.”

Hundreds of spectators gathered outside the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park to view Monday's partial solar eclipse. According to NASA, San Diego County experienced the moon cover about 60 to 65 percent of the sun at the eclipse's peak, depending on location, San Diego, Calif., April 8, 2024
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Hundreds of spectators gathered outside the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park to view the partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The recent changes to parking policies aren't enough to satisfy Gradwohl: "They clearly haven't helped yet, and they're not going to help over the long run. Our position here at the Natural History Museum is that parking should be free for everyone, and that paid parking limits the ability for people to use this incredibly important civic space. At a minimum, they should pause the whole thing until they work out all the kinks because there are way too many.”

“If I could bend somebody's ear, it would be actually talking to the voters, the constituents," Warburton said. "And about something we very rarely, if ever, hear about this whole situation is how did we get in this budget crisis to begin with, and what costs went up so much that we have to charge for parking in places like Balboa Park.”
 
"I want to encourage a regional solution to the issues," Shields emphasized. "And whether that's some sort of dialog between the city and the county, whatever form it would take, I would hope that enlightened minds could get together and determine a way that this problem could be shared among the region's entities, as opposed to being shouldered simply by the city. We just think the park ought to be accessible to everybody. That's what it was created for. That's 100 years of practice that said that's what the park is.”

Take action

Comisky urges people who are upset about parking to go to savebalboapark.org, where people can communicate directly with their council members and the mayor and fill out the mayor’s survey about the budget.
 
Shields added, “If you're not a city resident and you're a resident of the county and don't like the idea of paid parking in Balboa Park, reach out to your county supervisor and urge them to talk to the city about potential solutions to this issue.”

The city provides parking information online, but Balboa Park's own resources may be more useful.

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Arts & Culture Pop CultureMuseumVisual ArtsTheaterSan Diego
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
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