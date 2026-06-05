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Arts & Culture

China's highest bridge brings tourists and internet access to remote communities

By The Associated Press
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:01 AM PDT
Tourists pose for photos near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
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Tourists pose for photos near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Mist covers the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
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Mist covers the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A worker tightens bolts on a pipe of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
3 of 17
A worker tightens bolts on a pipe of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Vehicles move on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
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Vehicles move on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Tourists pose for photos on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge with the sign 625m marking the height of the bridge in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
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Tourists pose for photos on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge with the sign 625m marking the height of the bridge in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A tourist poses near a sign promoting the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge as having the world's highest and longest dimensions in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
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A tourist poses near a sign promoting the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge as having the world's highest and longest dimensions in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A worker rests under an umbrella near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
7 of 17
A worker rests under an umbrella near the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A tourist leaps for a bungee jump from the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
8 of 17
A tourist leaps for a bungee jump from the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
An elderly woman knits miniature shoes to sell to tourists at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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An elderly woman knits miniature shoes to sell to tourists at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A Dixi opera performer prepares for a show at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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A Dixi opera performer prepares for a show at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A Dixi opera performer entertains people at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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A Dixi opera performer entertains people at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
A woman walks with a child past a Chinese national flag made from dried chili at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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A woman walks with a child past a Chinese national flag made from dried chili at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Performers prepare for a Dixi opera show at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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Performers prepare for a Dixi opera show at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Residents rest near a stone bridge at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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Residents rest near a stone bridge at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Red lanterns line a street of Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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Red lanterns line a street of Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Performers take part in a Dixi opera show at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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Performers take part in a Dixi opera show at Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town in southwestern China's Guizhou province, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan
Visitors look at a light show on Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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Visitors look at a light show on Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, considered to be the world's highest bridge, in Anshun in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Ng Han Guan

GUIZHOU, China — For tourists, a massive new suspension bridge in southwestern China is a new selfie spot and social media attraction. But for local residents, it's something far more practical: a link to the highway that cuts travel times from hours to just minutes, and a symbol of a flow of investment that has provided unprecedented access to high-speed internet in this remote region.

At 625 meters (2,050 feet) above the river below, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in the mountainous province of Guizhou is considered the world's highest bridge. The structure stretches 2,890 meters (9,482 feet), with a main span of 1,420 meters (4,660 feet).

Since it opened in September 2025, thousands of tourists have visited the area, where companies are also investing in high-speed 5G network infrastructure. The influx of visitors has given rise to new businesses, from stores and restaurants to homestays catering to tourists.

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The Associated Press recently joined a media tour of the region.

As China expands transportation and internet infrastructure in remote areas, nearby communities have also benefited from broader internet coverage. One example is Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town with more than 600 years of history located more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the bridge.

Originally established as a military outpost during the Ming Dynasty, the town is known for local Dixi operas characterized by military-themed storytelling, striking wooden masks and an unusual performance style that sets it apart from other styles of Chinese opera.

Residents say the community is receiving more visitors, in part because social media allows them to promote the town to a wider audience.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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