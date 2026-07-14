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“Space Chase, USA” explores the extraordinary, transformative events Cocoa Beach residents found themselves engaged in as the exploration of the future and beyond arrived on their sleepy shores.

This new one-hour documentary film explores the extraordinary, transformative events Cocoa Beach residents found themselves engaged in during the 1950s and 1960s as the exploration of the future arrived on their sleepy shores.

Retired NASA workers and contractors share what their first thought is when they look up at the moon.

In 1951, Cocoa Beach had its first stoplight installed, and over the next 10 years, the population grew by 1000 percent.

Cocoa Beach, Florida lies 10 miles south of America’s primary spaceport, the Kennedy Space Center.

Historians and retired NASA workers explain why the Central Florida Spacecoast is an ideal choice for launches.

Through resident accounts, archival footage and home movies, the documentary will provide a broader personal connection to an important time in Cocoa Beach’s history.

Courtesy of Cocoa Beach Historical Society Cocoa Beach, Fla. around the 1920s.

“The sky was not the limit for Cocoa Beach during the 1950s and 60s and Space Chase, USA tells that important story of how this town played an important role,” said Phil Hoffman, WUCF executive director. “This film is a personal look at how the space race took the residents of Cocoa Beach for the ride of their lives.”

Retired Launch Director, Bob Sieck, discusses what it was like managing the various teams working to get man to the moon.

Courtesy of Florida Memory Project One of the many space-themed hotels from the 1960s.

Credits: Presented by WUCF. Distributed by APT.