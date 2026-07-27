KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Annie's Canyon

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 27, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we take a walking tour of Annie’s Canyon near Solana Beach, an unusual looking place shaped by centuries of weather and erosion. We remember the silk industry in San Marcos, the exact geographic center of San Diego County. Also, things sent in by viewers, and much more.

We take a walking tour of Annie’s Canyon near Solana Beach, an unusual looking place shaped by centuries of weather and erosion. We remember the silk industry in San Marcos, the exact geographic center of San Diego County., Things sent in by viewers, and much more.

Watch On Your Schedule: All episodes are available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Take a virtual walk through the county's newest trail in the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve.

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

Join The Conversation + Share Stories: Visit KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO on Facebook