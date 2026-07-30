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Arts & Culture

Are you choosing to stay single? We want to hear from you

By NPR Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:47 AM PDT
Millions of Americans are navigating life independently. We want to hear about your experiences on solo living for our upcoming stories.
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Millions of Americans are navigating life independently. We want to hear about your experiences on solo living for our upcoming stories.

Single-dom is a thing.

The United States Census reports that nearly half, or 46.4%, of U.S. adults are single. But that's nothing to be sorry about. In fact, Pew Research data shows that it's a deliberate choice, and that most single adults (about 57%) are not currently looking for a romantic relationship or casual dates.

Solo travel and solo dining are increasingly being embraced as a choice and a symbol of autonomy. Solo living is no longer a fringe lifestyle—whether by choice or circumstance, millions of Americans are navigating life independently.

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