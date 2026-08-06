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KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Sensational San Diego Zoo Exhibit

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM PDT
On this episode of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we remember a vast turkey ranch (pictured), which once thrived in what is today a busy urban part of the City of San Diego. (undated photo)
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
On this episode of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we remember a vast turkey ranch (pictured), which once thrived in what is today a busy urban part of the City of San Diego. (undated photo)

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history; and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood. Plus Ken shares viewer photos and memories About San Diego and much more!

San Diego rocks! Host Ken Kramer explores some remarkable structures built with nearby rock, including this castle at Mount Woodson, northeast of Poway. Exterior view. (undated photo)
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
San Diego rocks! Host Ken Kramer explores some remarkable structures built with nearby rock, including this castle at Mount Woodson, northeast of Poway. Exterior view. (undated photo)
San Diego rocks! Host Ken Kramer explores some remarkable structures built with nearby rock, including this castle at Mount Woodson, northeast of Poway. Interior view. (undated photo)
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
San Diego rocks! Host Ken Kramer explores some remarkable structures built with nearby rock, including this castle at Mount Woodson, northeast of Poway. Interior view. (undated photo)

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream this episode now with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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We remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history, and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood. Plus viewer photos and memories About San Diego. Much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is on Facebook

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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