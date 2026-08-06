KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Sensational San Diego Zoo Exhibit

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history; and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood. Plus Ken shares viewer photos and memories About San Diego and much more!

Courtesy of Ken Kramer San Diego rocks! Host Ken Kramer explores some remarkable structures built with nearby rock, including this castle at Mount Woodson, northeast of Poway. Exterior view. (undated photo)

Courtesy of Ken Kramer San Diego rocks! Host Ken Kramer explores some remarkable structures built with nearby rock, including this castle at Mount Woodson, northeast of Poway. Interior view. (undated photo)

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We remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history, and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood. Plus viewer photos and memories About San Diego. Much more!

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