KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Vintage Backcountry Train

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On this episode, we join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County. We visit a railroad landmark in National City; get a look back at what it was like at San Diego State College 60 years ago; and hear some great things 'About San Diego' sent in by viewers.

Courtesy of Ken Kramer Train conductor. On this episode, we join host Ken Kramer aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

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We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County. A visit to a railroad landmark in National City; a look back at what it was like at San Diego State College 60 years ago; and some great things About San Diego sent in by viewers.

Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego.

Visit KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO on Facebook.