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KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Vintage Backcountry Train

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 6, 2020 at 7:40 AM PDT
On this episode, we join host Ken Kramer (second from left flanked by train crew) aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
On this episode, we join host Ken Kramer (second from left flanked by train crew) aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

Stream now with KPBS / Watch Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County. We visit a railroad landmark in National City; get a look back at what it was like at San Diego State College 60 years ago; and hear some great things 'About San Diego' sent in by viewers.

Train conductor. On this episode, we join host Ken Kramer aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
Train conductor. On this episode, we join host Ken Kramer aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

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We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County. A visit to a railroad landmark in National City; a look back at what it was like at San Diego State College 60 years ago; and some great things About San Diego sent in by viewers.

Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego.

Visit KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO on Facebook.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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