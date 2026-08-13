KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Vintage Backcountry Train
Stream now with KPBS / Watch Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
On this episode, we join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County. We visit a railroad landmark in National City; get a look back at what it was like at San Diego State College 60 years ago; and hear some great things 'About San Diego' sent in by viewers.
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Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego.