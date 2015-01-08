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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: New York City - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 8, 2015 at 11:15 AM PST
Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Tiffany Studios mosaic inkwell, ca. 1905, for $25,000-$30,000 in New York City.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for WGBH, (c) WGBH 2015
Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Tiffany Studios mosaic inkwell, ca. 1905, for $25,000-$30,000 in New York City.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, August 31, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Check out ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's visit to the Apollo Theater in "New York City, Hour 2."

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is in The Big Apple for the first time in 13 years, where host Mark L. Walberg heads to an iconic venue, the Apollo Theater, for a ROADSHOW “Most Wanted” segment.

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In "New York City, Hour 2," Ken Farmer appraises New York Great Chair, ca. 1725.

Highlights include a Tiffany Studios mosaic inkwell, ca. 1905, likely designed by Carol Driscoll; a show run from the Beatles’ first ED SULLIVAN SHOW appearance along with an autographed photograph of the band; and a Joseph Kleitsch oil painting, ca.1925, purchased by the owner’s father from Kleitsch’s widow for $100 and now valued at $500,000.

In "New York City, Hour 2," Debra J. Force appraises Joseph Kleitsch Oil Painting, ca. 1925.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Watch Nan Chisholm's appraisal of 1963 Alex Katz Painting, in "New York City, Hour 2."

This episode originally aired in 2015.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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