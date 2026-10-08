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A GROWING PASSION: Aquaponics: Fish Poop To Plant Roots

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 8, 2017 at 11:32 AM PDT
Host Nan Sterman and aquaponic beds.
Courtesy of Michael Gerdes / AGP Productions
Host Nan Sterman and aquaponic beds.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Host Nan Sterman presents Season 5 of A GROWING PASSION, a television show that celebrates all the ways that San Diego “grows,” from farms and nurseries to backyards and schoolyards, to native habitats and more.

It’s an ancient practice with a new twist. Aquaponics is a mashup of hydroponics (growing plants in a water medium) and aquaculture (fish farming). It is the practice of using fish wastewater as fertilizer for plants, whose roots filter the water, cleaning it sufficiently to be returned to the fish. On this episode, we visit homeowners, a non-profit, and even a restaurateur using this highly efficient system to grow a stunning array of fruits, vegetables and freshwater fish.

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Host Nan Sterman holds a very large aquaponic radish.
Courtesy of Michael Gerdes / AGP Productions
Host Nan Sterman holds a very large aquaponic radish.

We meet an engineer from the city of Santee, California, who grew frustrated with his backyard raised beds and set out to find a better way. Today, he has two fishponds, one that holds 800 gallons filled with catfish and tilapia, and an ingenious series of vegetable growing bins made of recycled beverage containers. Pumps and timers keep it all going, whether he is home or out of town. He grows enough to provide most of the produce and a significant amount of protein for his family of four.

Host Nan Sterman and home aquaponics.
Courtesy of Michael Gerdes / AGP Productions
Host Nan Sterman and home aquaponics.

Then we travel to Escondido, California, to visit the Eco-Life Institute which has a history of creating conservation programs that regard the environment and humans as a whole. Aquaponics to them is a way to grow food in regions with little arable land and a minimum of water.

Their prototype system in Escondido is part of a larger educational program that also puts demonstration aquaponics systems into schools. We visit a middle school garden club and science program in Vista that is one of their sites. We spend a day with the students, learning to assemble a medium sized aquaponics system in the school garden.

Chef Adam Navidi shows Host Nan Sterman his aquaponics system in Brea, Calif.
Courtesy of Michael Gerdes / AGP Productions
Chef Adam Navidi shows Host Nan Sterman his aquaponics system in Brea, Calif.

In Brea, California, we visit Chef Adam Navidi, owner of Ocean and Earth Restaurant. Navidi’s aquaponics system fills 10 recycled greenhouses on 65 acres of former nursery land. There, Navidi raises 20,000 tilapia along with thousands of heads of lettuce, basil, and other produce that he uses in his restaurant.

Host Nan Sterman and Chef Adam Navidi check out the aquaponic floating rafts in Brea, Calif.
Courtesy of Michael Gerdes / AGP Productions
Host Nan Sterman and Chef Adam Navidi check out the aquaponic floating rafts in Brea, Calif.

Navidi is an avid recycler and reuser so the greenhouses have many different styles of aquaponics systems, some invented by Navidi himself. After touring the facility, we head to Ocean and Earth in nearby Yorba Linda, California to enjoy the products of Navidi’s efforts (and they are delicious!).

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Chef Adam Navidi shows Host Nan Sterman a tilapia from the tank.
Courtesy of Michael Gerdes / AGP Productions
Chef Adam Navidi shows Host Nan Sterman a tilapia from the tank.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of A GROWING PASSION are available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

See a preview of Season 5 of A GROWING PASSION which starts on April 20, 2017. We visit hops growers, the San Diego Zoo, seed farms, hydroponic growers, and learn about native bees and urban forests. Host Nan Sterman offers gardening information, tips, and advice to grow a better garden and better understand the growing world.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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