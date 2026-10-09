Laughing through the serious: Ilana Glazer brings stand-up tour to San Diego

Fans of the sitcom " Broad City " might know Ilana Glazer as Ilana Wexler, a character known for a passion for marijuana and mantras like "Yas queen" and "Phone, keys, wallet." But the real-life Ilana is so much more than that character.

They're an accomplished comedian, actor, producer and activist, and now a mom. They've starred in and cowritten films like “ Babes ” and “ False Positive ," and made their Broadway acting debut in 2025 in the play “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

Now, Glazer is bringing their current stand-up tour, “Ilana Glazer Live!” to Balboa Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 13 . They spoke to KPBS Midday about parenting, political activism and finding laughter amid a difficult political climate.

You sold your first script, the pilot for "Broad City," at age 24. When you think back to that 24-year-old version of yourself, what kind of emotions come up for you?

Glazer: Oh my goodness. My mind is blown. I'm in L.A. right now, sitting on the terrace of my brother's apartment as I speak to you. And at 39, 15 years ago, the passage of time doesn't get less crazy. I think it gets more crazy as you get older.

I think of that 24-year-old me as just really wanting to do what I'm getting to do today, and I'm just so grateful for it. I've been touring the country and the world this year since May. I traveled overseas for the first time, toured in Europe, and it's been so funny to laugh through all that's going on this year.

I'm a very political person. I talk about what's going on, but what I see from the West Coast of the United States to Europe is that people are mostly on the same page, and it's been such a gift.

So when I think of that 24-year-old selling her first script, it was shocking and amazing, and "Broad City" was such a magical experience. I've just been a comedy nerd since I was a kid. And to be able to keep doing what I'm doing, I thank God for it every day.

Walter Thompson / Courtesy of Comedy Central On "Broad City," Abbi Jacobson (left) and Ilana Glazer play two 20-something friends navigating life and dead-end jobs in New York City.

You're now a mom to a 5-year-old daughter. Congratulations!

Glazer: Thank you!

Is she more of an Abbi or an Ilana?

Glazer: Oh, Lord. She is definitely more of an Ilana, but my husband's name is David. She's such a David and an Ilana. It's so crazy. Actually, you're making me think of what if Abbi and Ilana could have a baby. I never thought of that, but I can actually get a sense of that baby now that you ask. But she's an Ilana and a David.

How has being a mom changed your approach to comedy, your work and your current stand-up tour?

Glazer: Being a mom has made me feel more confident generally, and the same goes for comedy. There's some things that go from gray to black and white, and I'm able to let go of more.

So I'm left with the pieces that are more crystal clear of who I am, and it's just so funny being a mom. You know? Kids are so naturally funny, and it's kind of funny being tired, even though when you are up late at night, you're like, "This is not funny. This is devastating."

Right now, what I'm really talking about in my hour, about parenting, is about how much more emotionally advanced these children are than we are. Millennials have had so much therapy relative to generations prior that our parenting style is called gentle parenting.

"She's five years old, stone-cold sober, and it's just blowing me away." - Ilana Glazer

And it's like, “Have we all experienced brutal parenting up until this point?” And when I say this, everyone's like, "Yes! Yes!" And they're so in touch with their emotions, these kids, and, my daughter, I genuinely admire how she can name her feelings as they come up.

I can't do that. She was having a cry that I didn't know what was happening, and I asked her why she was crying, and she was like, "Well, my feelings are changing ... and I don't like when my feelings change." And I was like, "That took me 35 years." And I'll tell ya, years 19 to 34, pretty much a brownout.

She's five years old, stone-cold sober, and it's just blowing me away.

I feel like, from the specials I've seen, you're a really physical comic. I was thinking about the last one, "Human Magic," where you were reenacting your daughter's movements. How do you get in the zone for that kind of comedy?

Glazer: I'm such a nut in my physical comedy. I'm talking a lot these days about how comedy is just very highly productive, well-organized mental illness.

Because I’m like, “We are insane. We are insane people." And we're making good use of it, but my physical comedy, I'm all over the place. I find these movements, and then I treat them almost like choreography. And it just feels so fun. I really like wearing, so you can see my body, a short skirt and black tights. So it's really fun to just look elegant walking out on stage, but then be a total nut throughout the performance.

Gwen Capistran / Neon Michelle Buteau and Ilana Glazer in a scene from the film "Babes."

Earlier, you mentioned that you're a really politically active person. I know activism is a huge part of your life. I've also heard that you're connecting with local nonprofits for your stand-up tours, like Climate Action Campaign in San Diego. Are you doing that at every stop of the tour?

Glazer: I love having my shows. I feel so fortunate to be able to make my shows also a community event. So what I like to do is highlight this group, HeadCount , that registers people to vote. Also, I'm starting to get into pairing local climate organizations with my shows so that people can sign up to do one simple action to be a climate activist.

This group, Planet Reimagined , really helps the community follow through with that action. I think when we hear things like "activist," we think of somebody chaining themselves to a tree. And I'm like, "I actually, I don't have time for that," and that scares me. That's not the type of bravery I'm able to do.

But local groups like Climate Action Campaign in San Diego have custom-tailored ways that San Diegans plug in and help protect the climate and make that fight their own at whatever scale.

Speaking of political activism, you also have a podcast. You recently had Ms. Rachel on. You talked about how she continues to speak out against the horrors that are happening in Gaza in a time where many celebrities are refusing to do that. Why does it matter to you to have honest conversations like that on your platform?

Glazer: I really am finding this white space where, like Rachel says, public figures with platforms with so much reach, they wanna stay quiet and not be political on issues that matter to their audience, who are paying money and paying time and attention to them. I really think as a public figure, we're in this together. Reality is being systematically fractured by a handful of billionaires who own the airwaves and news and the algorithms. It's so important that artists and their audiences connect to make a shared reality.

It's really important to me to fill that white space with brave, awesome people who will speak up for their neighbors and their audiences because I'm seeing that this is effective. People are absolutely waking up to the power structure and want basic human rights for each other. It really is, as Rachel puts it, surprising and heartbreaking to see artists who won't speak up for their audience.

"I'm both, you know, addressing what's happening in the world and escaping it because, believe me, I have plenty of stoner mom jokes to tell." - Ilana Glazer

How do we keep laughing when things are really, really serious and awful?

Glazer: I'm doing this interview so that people in San Diego know that my show is happening in San Diego on Tuesday Oct.13 at Balboa Theater.

I really am like, "Come see my show." It's hysterical. I'm both, you know, addressing what's happening in the world and escaping it because, believe me, I have plenty of stoner mom jokes to tell. I'm an infinite well of these. But I'm one of these people, but there are many people in my comedy community, we have to seek out laughter and pleasure and joy.

It's equally as important as speaking up for our neighbors and speaking up for basic human rights for our fellow Americans. Activism is only a win if on the other side of the win is pleasure and joy in the human experience taking place. So I can guarantee everyone in San Diego who's listening to this, they will truly laugh their asses off.

We will laugh at things. We will move beyond things. For me as a comedian who is absolutely, mentally ill but making such good use of that mental illness by turning it into a comedy career, um, the only way I know how to get through things and be brave and speak up is to laugh at it first.

It gives you this perspective on how you want to approach it. So comedy is absolutely my number one line of defense when it comes to sharing, facing reality and then taking action.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.