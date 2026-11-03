Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we explore the story of a freeway mystery on Interstate 5.

From the 805 to the 15 here are some bits of interesting Interstate trivia About San Diego. Stream full episodes of Ken Kramer's About San Diego: https://www.pbs.org/pbs-video-app/

We learn what happened to Regis Philbin at the Whaley House, and try to duplicate his experience. Then we play "Guess The Year" — see things viewers have sent in, and more!

Courtesy of Ken Kramer / KPBS Exterior shot of Whaley House Museum as featured in episode 59 of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO. Learn what happened to Regis Philbin when he visited the Whaley House in San Diego.

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