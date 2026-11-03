KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Freeway Mystery On Interstate 5
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
On this episode, we explore the story of a freeway mystery on Interstate 5.
We learn what happened to Regis Philbin at the Whaley House, and try to duplicate his experience. Then we play "Guess The Year" — see things viewers have sent in, and more!
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