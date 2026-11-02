Registrar's office evacuated due to abandoned suitcase in lobby

On the eve of Election Day, authorities evacuated the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa today and shut down nearby traffic lanes due to the discovery of an abandoned suitcase in the lobby of the complex.

The presence of the potentially suspicious satchel at the government complex in the 5600 block of Overland Avenue was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A sheriff's bomb squad was called in to determine the contents of the satchel and remove it from the premises, Sgt. David Rodriguez said.

Within two and a half hours, the evacuation order had been lifted and the affected streets reopened, the sergeant said.

It was not immediately clear what the suitcase contained or whether it had posed any sort of hazard.