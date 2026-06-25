Convention Center Board of Directors names new CEO

The San Diego Convention Center Corporation board of directors announced Thursday that Mardeen Mattix will be its new president and chief executive officer.

Mattix succeeds Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, who is retiring after 10 years in the lead role, according to the board.

Previously the board's deputy chief executive and financial officer, Mattix "was selected from a highly competitive candidate pool and emerged as (its) choice after an extensive search process that attracted accomplished leaders from across the convention center, tourism, hospitality and venue management industries."

Mattix said she was "honored by the board's confidence and excited for the opportunity to lead this remarkable organization and team."

"I look forward to building on our strong foundation, supporting our talented team, and further strengthening the economic and community benefits we generate for our region," she added.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, board chair, said Mattix's "depth of experience, strategic mindset and demonstrated leadership in our organization and community made her the clear choice to lead us forward."

"She has played a critical role in the Convention Center's success for nearly three decades, and we are confident in her ability to lead with clarity, stability and vision for years to come."

Mattix's appointment "builds on her 28-year career with the Convention Center," officials said. "Since joining the organization in 1998, she has advanced through leadership roles in event management, sales, accounting, finance, and executive administration, steadily rising through the ranks while developing a comprehensive understanding of the organization's operations, stakeholders, workforce, governance structure and economic impact."

Mattix "helped guide the Convention Center through some of its most pivotal moments, including the transformation of the facility into an emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, post-pandemic recovery efforts," board officials said.

She also developed business strategies "that have strengthened the Convention Center's role as one of San Diego's most important economic engines," they added.

The board of directors credited Mattix with helping the Convention Center "generate significant economic benefits for the region.

"In fiscal year 2025, the organization generated an estimated $1.57 billion in regional economic impact, supporting local jobs, businesses, visitor spending and tax revenues while reinforcing San Diego's position as a premier meetings and conventions destination," according to the board.

Mattix, who earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Western Washington University, has received various industry accolades.

The San Diego Business Journal named her as 2023 CFO of the Year in the nonprofit category, board officials said. Also, Women in Tourism and Hospitality has honored Mattix for leadership and innovation.